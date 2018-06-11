Hurley side slips to first defeat

HURLEY’S Sunday side last their first match of the season, crashing by nine wickets to READING LAWYERS at Shepherds Lane.

Mo Basharat took the decision to bat first in the sunshine but the opening pair of Pat Hinnell and Yasir Gul struggled to score against the accurate opening attack of Frost and Lake. Although they put on 40 for the first wicket, this took 17 overs.

Immediately after the drinks break, both openers departed in successive deliveries leaving Josh Cole and Mike Walton to try and up the scoring rate. Both batsmen looked comfortable at the crease but found the fielders with regularity, adding 18 in eight overs before Walton toe ended Meredith to the keeper.

Henry Graham played in his usual aggressive style to help Cole add 39 for the fourth wicket. A late flurry by Ajmal Ali allowed Hurley to declare at tea on 139-9.

With a small total to defend, Hurley needed a good start which they got when an in-swinging delivery from Basharat proved too good for his opposite number. This proved to be a false dawn as Banham and Meredith proceeded to flay the bowling to all parts of the ground, seeing the Lawyers home in only 18 overs.