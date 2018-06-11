Harris’s knock not enough

SCOTT Harris smashed 80 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW fell victim to a narrow 18-run reverse at home to THE FIDDLERS.

With the Unicorns in action at Wargrave in the National Village Cup, Peppard Stoke Row combined their two Sunday sides, the Maharajas and Unicorns, against a highly impressive visiting opposition which included Boyne Hill captain Ollie Clayson, Tom Mellor and Buckinghamshire Over 50s batsman Simon Jessup.

Ruaridh Scott – in his first Sunday game of the season – took 2-26 during an eight-over spell, while Scott Harris also chipped in with 3-31 in his seven overs.

Mellor made 52 not out on a wicket which he and the rest of the Thames Valley League committee deemed lacking in sufficient pace and bounce at the beginning of 2017, the continuing work of Don Townsin, Chris Proudfoot and the rest of their unpaid team seemingly improving the Peppard Stoke Row square.

Clayson helped himself to 37 before Harris trapped him lbw, and The Fiddlers closed their 40 overs on 186-6.

Peppard Stoke Row lost Nick Sedgwick to a third-ball duck from a Luke Beard cracker, but Harris and Allan May (48) seemingly set the game up for a home victory.

The departure or Harris for 80 and the subsequent fall of May (48) exposed the Peppard Stoke Row middle and lower order and despite Chris Humphreys making 28 – including a maximum – the hosts could only reach 168 all out in reply, their innings ending with three balls to spare as former Windsor captain Rahul Mohindruo snared 4-22.