Monday, 11 June 2018

Depleted Henley side suffer national knockout blow

Depleted Henley side suffer national knockout blow

HENLEY were knocked out of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday, losing to a good PETERBOROUGH side by 33 runs, writes Rick James.

Although missing six regular first team players due to Minor Counties duties on the same day, Henley still fielded a strong side which failed to put in a batting performance that reflected the talent available at the Brakspear Ground.

Batting first having won the toss, Peterborough amassed 200 off their 40 overs, a score perhaps under-par thanks to a solid bowling performance especially from Jones (2-18) and Singh (2-31).

However, Henley failed to impose themselves with the bat, with only Roberts (40), Davies (23) and Williams (25) producing anything of any real application and substance. With some disappointing dismissals and lack of partnerships beyond the first wicket, Henley capitulated to 167 all out.

PETERBOROUGH

D Clarke, not out

101

K Judd, c Legg, b Singh

18

A Mitchell, c Ashraf, b Singh

3

V Bajaj, b Jones

0

D Malik, b Jones

0

S Howard, c Dunstan, b Brock

7

D Sayer, not out

50

Extras

21

TOTAL (5 wkts)

200

Best bowling: Z Jones 2-18, G Singh 2-31.

HENLEY

M Roberts, c & b Milner

40

J Davies, c Clarke, b Bajaj

23

W Legg, b Saif

12

Z Jones, run out

1

Z Ashraf, c Milner, b Bajaj

17

M Williams, c & b Saif

25

E Brock, c Milner, b Saif

11

C Jacobsen, st Milner, b Saif

1

G Singh, c Mitchell, b Smith

6

N Dunstan, not out

4

S Wheeler, not out

8

Extras

19

TOTAL (9 wkts)

167

Best bowling: M Saif 4-29, V Bajaj 2-32.

