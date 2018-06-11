Depleted Henley side suffer national knockout blow

HENLEY were knocked out of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday, losing to a good PETERBOROUGH side by 33 runs, writes Rick James.

Although missing six regular first team players due to Minor Counties duties on the same day, Henley still fielded a strong side which failed to put in a batting performance that reflected the talent available at the Brakspear Ground.

Batting first having won the toss, Peterborough amassed 200 off their 40 overs, a score perhaps under-par thanks to a solid bowling performance especially from Jones (2-18) and Singh (2-31).

However, Henley failed to impose themselves with the bat, with only Roberts (40), Davies (23) and Williams (25) producing anything of any real application and substance. With some disappointing dismissals and lack of partnerships beyond the first wicket, Henley capitulated to 167 all out.

PETERBOROUGH

D Clarke, not out 101 K Judd, c Legg, b Singh 18 A Mitchell, c Ashraf, b Singh 3 V Bajaj, b Jones 0 D Malik, b Jones 0 S Howard, c Dunstan, b Brock 7 D Sayer, not out 50 Extras 21 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 200

Best bowling: Z Jones 2-18, G Singh 2-31.

HENLEY

M Roberts, c & b Milner 40 J Davies, c Clarke, b Bajaj 23 W Legg, b Saif 12 Z Jones, run out 1 Z Ashraf, c Milner, b Bajaj 17 M Williams, c & b Saif 25 E Brock, c Milner, b Saif 11 C Jacobsen, st Milner, b Saif 1 G Singh, c Mitchell, b Smith 6 N Dunstan, not out 4 S Wheeler, not out 8 Extras 19 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 167

Best bowling: M Saif 4-29, V Bajaj 2-32.