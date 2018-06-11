Khaliq wraps up villager’s first win of the season in closely fought encounter

HURLEY lost out in their first ever fixture at DOWNLEY in their Premier Division clash last Saturday.

The toss looked critical on a damp, green wicket which Downley won and invited Hurley to bat. This they inevitably failed to do with the single exception of Shabob Riaz.

Hurley’s talisman Naeem Akhtar fell first over, caught down the leg side. Dave Simoes and Vik Bhagwani dug in against the seaming ball but inevitably Bhagwani’s patience frayed and was bowled with Hurley 4-2.

This rapidly became 13-4 with Arshad caught at cover by Brown and Josh Cole bowled by Ilyas. Riaz then played a face-saving innings mixing patience with brutality adding 31 with Simoes before he fell to the first of three lbw decisions.

Skipper Phil Ridgeway hung around with Riaz to add 24 for the eighth wicket as Hurley had thoughts of reaching a competitive 120 score. However, Ridgeway played over the top of Ullah and Riaz fell at deep extra cover to anther diving catch from Brown. Langlands was trapped first ball as Hurley failed to make three figures and a batting point.

In reply an early breakthrough was essential to have any hope of defending 99 as the outfield and pitch dried. Imran Arshad bowled the second over and his first ball flew off the edge to gully where Bhagwani snaffled the catch to remove Cox.

Naeem Akhtar produced a spell of out swing to take five wickets in 21 balls as the home side declined to 43-6.

U Ali and Sam Martin then added 40 with Martin looking to be aggressive with nearly every ball. Ali eventually slapped Riaz to square leg with Downley on 83 and with Martin smacking 11 from the 31st over, the home side reached their target in the 32nd over.

HURLEY

N Akhtar, c Guy, b U Ali 0 D Simoes, lbw,b Williams 10 V Bhagwani, b U Ali 3 I Arshad, c Brown, b Ilyas 2 J Cole, b Ilyas 2 S Riaz, c Brown, b U Ali 66 H Graham, c Martin, b Ullah 1 G Double, lbw, b Ullah 0 P Ridgeway, b Ullah 4 M Cole, not out 4 J Langlands, lbw, b Ali 0 Extras 7 — TOTAL 99

Best bowling: U Ali 4-16, I Ullah 3-31, T Ilyas 2-18.

DOWNLEY

J Cox, c Bhagwani, b Arshad 1 A Brown, lbw, b Akhtar 12 R Ali, b Akhtar 16 I Ullah, b Akhtar 4 B Hughes, b Akhtar 0 U Ali, c Langlands, b Riaz 27 D Stone, b Akhtar 6 S Martin, not out 25 C Guy, not out 5 Extras 4 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 100

Best bowling: N Akhtar 5-26.

HARPSDEN 2nds recorded their first Division 1 win of the season in a tight match at LITTLE MARLOW.

The hosts won the toss and put Harpsden into bat on a pitch that was likely to help the bowlers first thing. Wilson took a wicket with the first ball of the game as Ollie Brown was caught at point.

Wilson bowled a tight line with the occasional full delivery that caused havoc in the Harpsden top order. Wilson finished with impressive figures of 6-26 off 12 overs.

The Little Marlow attack bowled in good areas and kept it tight but Harpsden began to rebuild with Liam Eslick continuing to mix tight defence with punishment of the rare bad ball.

Skipper James Brooks came in to join Eslick with Harpsden at 62-7 and the partnership started to build through some clean hitting and pro-active running. The partnership put on 109 runs unbeaten for the eighth wicket allowing Harpsden to finish with 171-7 off 47 overs with Eslick carrying his bat for a chanceless 75 who was supported by Brooks with 52 not out.

Harpsden elected to start the second innings with the old ball with Shazad Gulfraz bowling a tidy spell of leg spin. Little Marlow got off to a fast start racing to 27 before Hassan holed out to Paice in the deep.

Mahmood and Sharif took the score to 41 before Mahmood was trapped lbw by Brooks.

Harpsden continued to apply pressure and wickets fell at regular intervals to Matthew Stanley, James Moore and James Paice including a backward leaping catch from Ollie Brown on the mid-wicket boundary.

The game was finely poised with Little Marlow pushing for victory but the Harpsden bowlers kept their nerve and Khaliq returned to the attack to bowl Yaqoob giving Harpsden a hard fought win by 15 runs.

HARPSDEN 2nds

O Brown, c Hussain, b Wilson 0 L Eslick, not out 75 J Paice, b Wilson 3 M Cooper, b Wilson 6 J Moore, b Wilson 0 I Brown, lbw, b Wilson 7 M Stanley, b Wilson 5 A Khaliq, b Ishaq 2 J Brooks, not out 52 Extras 21 — TOTAL 171

Best bowling: M Wilson 6-26.

LITTLE MARLOW

A Mahmood, lbw, b Brooks 23 U Hussain, c Khaliq, b Paice 13 A Sharif, c & b Stanley 32 F Hussain, c Moore, b Brooks 6 A Peiris, c Cooper, b Moore 10 M Yaqoob, b Khaliq 35 U Islam, c Paice, b Stanley 0 D Ishaq, b Khaliq 0 S Kumar, c Brown, b Paice 11 H Dickinson, b Paice 4 M Wilson, not out 0 Extras 22 — TOTAL 156

Best bowling: J Paice 3-56.

On the first Saturday in June, HURLEY 2nds hosted AMERLEE who topped Division 3 without having played a game.

Clive Williams won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first on a track that had suffered from midweek downpours and had a damp, green tinge to it when the covers were removed.

Scott Taylor and Alexander Williams made good use of the humid conditions, swinging the ball to good effect. Things didn’t start well for the visitors. James Newbury prodded tentatively at the fourth legal delivery of the day from Taylor, getting a thick edge which was caught low down to his right by keeper Mike Walton. Nally Fernando ran from second slip to catch a skier by Pain off Alex Williams in the second over to leave the score 2-2.

Francis pulled Williams for a couple of boundaries to fine leg before the bowler got his line right and swung the ball from outside off to take the batsman’s leg stump. Another wicket for Williams in his next over saw AmerLee reduced to 22-4 inside six overs.

Rob Walsh and James Sharman staged a recovery to take the score to 62 before Taylor picked up his second wicket to dismiss Sharman and Walsh was adjudged lbw to Fernando.

Taylor bowled James to take his third wicket and leave AmerLee on 67-7. Darmendra Pathak decided attack was the best form of defence, hitting a quickfire 13 before Hassan Gul trapped him in front.

Three deliveries later Gul struck again, bowling Price to leave the visitors still 11 runs short of a batting point with one wicket left. Dave Walton wrapped up the innings when Cook hit a full toss straight to the safe hands of Scott Taylor as AmerLee were all out for 102.

In reply Williams and Ali posted 24 for the first wicket before Walsh was caught and bowled. Fernando and Ali punished anything short of a length, adding 31 in seven overs for the second wicket.

Pathak replaced Newbury at the Shepherds Lane end and picked up the wickets of Fernando, bowled playing down the wrong line and Yasir Gul, caught behind, off consecutive deliveries.

At 55-3 Hurley were still in a comfortable position with Steve Taylor joining Ali (43) at the crease. Taylor got off the mark with a boundary but failed to add to this before playing on to Price.

With 33 runs still needed there was a glimmer of hope for the visitors, knowing that a couple more wickets would expose the Hurley tail.

Mike Walton joined Ali and finished the match with a flourish, scoring five boundaries as Sharman and Cook offered up a series of short deliveries as the match was won in the 29th over.