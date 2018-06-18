Debutant left-armer shines for home side

FERGUS Nutt hit 84 runs as PEPAPRD STOKE ROW MAHARANICORNS beat FALKLAND by 59 runs in their friendly on Sunday.

The back-to-back Henley Standard John Searby Trophy winner led the way alongside Scott Harris (73) as Peppard Stoke Row – a combination of their two normal Sunday sides with the first playing in the National Village at Cookham Dean – racked up 239-6 in their 40 overs.

Satheech Elaganathan (2-33) took a wicket with the first ball of the visitors’ reply, and with debutant 14-year-old Archie Malcolm – who looks a serious left-arm prospect with the ball – grabbing 4-37, Falkland were in trouble.

Harris (3-23) completed a fine all-round performance before U17 wicket-keeper Marcus Laing was given the ball and he took the last wicket to finish with figures of 1-0 from two balls. PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS enjoyed a 40-run victory against THE ORATORY SCHOOL STAFF in an 18-overs-per-side game on Friday night.

Dan Bacon (24) batted well for the visitors as they built a slow and steady start, life further injected by Olly Nicholson and Mark Lambert who hit a six apiece.

Nutt bludgeoned a rapid 54 before retiring after 27 balls while Jamie Sharrock put on 26 before being caught on the boundary by Adam Hurst.

Chasing 149, the Oratory lost an early wicket to Matt Kimber (1-19 off three overs), before Hurst (45) and Harry Jordan (25) kept themselves in the game.

The Pandas were sharp in the field and as the required rate increased, Sam Kimber had Hurst caught and bowled before further wickets from Jack Mather, Bacon and skipper Richard Ashton left Oratory on 108-7 at the end of their innings.