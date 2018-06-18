Monday, 18 June 2018

Hat-trick hero’s six-wicket haul not enough for Stonor

HENLEY ASTROS visited STONOR and came up against some exceptional individual performances from the home side’s Oli Kavanagh and Jez Farr.

Batting first, Ian Cripps and Jez Farr put on a solid opening partnership of 73. Several chances were dropped by the Astros, before Robbie Mortimer finally held an impressive catch at cover to dismiss Cripps for 24.

While the Astros toiled manfully, frequently rotating the bowling, Farr demonstrated his imperious form – punishing the bad balls but also playing some elegant strokes. After reaching 50, Farr’s shots became more expansive and though he
continued to give chances to the Astros, none stuck before he retired on 100.

Farr was well supported by captain Marc Lovatt, who struck an unbeaten half century with some impressive straight striking.

Chasing 225, the Astros’ reply faltered quickly with Oli Kavanagh’s pace bowling looking particularly dangerous. After dispatching both openers, Kavanagh then proceeded to tear apart the Astros’ middle order with a hat-trick. With such destruction wrought on the Astros usually dangerous middle order, at 42-5 the target looked distant.

But Mike Woolfrey and Ed Foster rallied the innings with a partnership of 42. Woolfrey looked dangerous before he was bowled by the deceptive spin bowling of Cornelius Kavanagh.

Foster looked composed, classy and always in control for his 38 not out. But with tight bowling from Powell and the returning Oliver Kavanagh (who finished with
6-28), the overs ticked by quickly and the Astros held on for a draw on
140-8.

STONOR

I Cripps, c Mortimer, b Cox

24

J Farr, retired

100

N Williams, b Foster

17

M Lovatt, not out

51

D Connolly, b Foster

0

J Powell, not out

14

Extras

19

TOTAL (4 wkts)

225

HENLEY ASTROS

I Rechner, b O Kavanagh

4

S Heaver, b O Kavanagh

27

J Williams, lbw, b O Kavanagh

0

R Cox, b O Kavanagh

7

J Measures, b O Kavanagh

0

R Mortimer, b O Kavanagh

0

M Woolfrey, b C Kavanagh

32

E Foster, not out

38

R Austin, not out

2

Extras

22

TOTAL (8 wkts)

140

