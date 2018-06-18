Birkett is century hero

HARPSDEN ran out winners in their friendly match with HENDON on Sunday in a game that saw Adam Birkett top score with 101.

Hendon won the toss and elected to bat on a good batting track and the visitors raced to 50 without loss. However, quick wickets from Rod Birkett and one from Sam Burgess pegged Hendon back to 90-4.

Zahib and Wahib provided Hendon with a crucial partnership to take the visitors past 150 which allowed big hitting Haroun to finish the first innings off in style finishing on 214 which could have been more but for good bowling at the death by Gulfraz and Franklin.

In reply Harpsden looked at ease with Adam Birkett and C Pohl stroking the ball to all parts of the ground. The hundred partnership came up in the 17th over with neither looking like getting out.

Birkett played the aggressor role and reached his third hundred of the season in the 21st over before retiring. Young Matt Stanley started where Birkett left off as he finished on 30 not out with some fine stroke play. Pohl also retired for a well made 50. Harpsden won with over 10 overs to spare for the loss of one wicket.

HENDON

Waqis, c M Stanley, b S Burgess 11 Shahid, c J Moore, b R Birkett 33 Aftab, c S Burgess, b R Birkett 6 Awais, c M Stanley, b S Franklin 15 Zahib, c M Stanley, b S Franklin 42 Khalid, c J Stanley, b S Franklin 1 Wahib, st J Stanley, b S Gulfraz 46 Haroun, c C Pohl, b S Gulfraz 27 Asif, b S Franklin 0 Salman, c J Stanley, b S Gulfraz 13 Hassan, not out 1 Extras 20 — TOTAL 214

Best bowling: S Franklin 4-26, S Gulfraz 3-23.

HARPSDEN