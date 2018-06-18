Atkinson’s boundaries help side to league win

HENLEY U11s, who had one win and two losses in the Oxfordshire League going into their match against WARBOROUGH AND SHILLINGFORD U11s on Thursday of last week, ran out winners.

Captain Freddie Coultas lost the toss and fielded first. With Oscar Thomas focussing on wicket-keeping the Henley captain and vice captain ensured Warborough had a tough time getting runs with an attacking field.

Coultas was the first to take a wicket followed by John Kitto, Jack Bradbury, Tom Francis, Jack Renders, Will Corbett and Woody Hamilton Hurst. Henley restricted Warborough to 86. After a short drinks break, Henley went in to bat. Corbett and Thomas opened the batting against Warborough’s strong opening bowlers. Some good shots came off the bat but Warborough worked hard and took out the Henley openers for 14.

Coultas quickly hit a four before getting out. Tom Atkinson then struck four fours in a row and a fifth before he was out. Atkinson was supported by Conor who hit a couple of fours and was out for 15. Henley managed to get three players into double figures quickly to secure the win on 86-7.