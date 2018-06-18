Shafqat frustrates visitors

GREYS GREEN were asked to field on a sweltering afternoon on Sunday by visitors TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

Although there were times when it looked as if Twyford might run away with the match, the home team managed to keep things in check and both sides were reasonably pleased with the tea-time score of 171-6 scored by the visitors. Several Twyford batsmen made a start, with S Burr making 47 and Fort 29 not but valiant stints from the home bowlers kept their team in the hunt.

Greys Green were forced into a slow reply by the bowling of Hackett and J Downes and with the score at 54-2 at the onset of the final 20 overs, Twyford seemed in control. Shafqat, along with cameos from his partners, kept the result in the balance, so much so that, at the end, it was Twyford looking anxiously at the overs remaining. Shafqat reached an unbeaten half-century as the match ended in a draw.

TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE

P Woodman, b Shafqat 23 M Teel, c Dawkins, b Hesom 22 J Downes, b Hesom 17 S Burr, b Shah 47 M Berry, st Lambert, b Shafqat 6 H Fort, not out 29 T Hogarth, run out 0 R Singh, not out 5 Extras 22 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 171

GREYS GREEN