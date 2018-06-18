Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shafqat frustrates visitors

GREYS GREEN were asked to field on a sweltering afternoon on Sunday by visitors TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

Although there were times when it looked as if Twyford might run away with the match, the home team managed to keep things in check and both sides were reasonably pleased with the tea-time score of 171-6 scored by the visitors. Several Twyford batsmen made a start, with S Burr making 47 and Fort 29 not but valiant stints from the home bowlers kept their team in the hunt.

Greys Green were forced into a slow reply by the bowling of Hackett and J Downes and with the score at 54-2 at the onset of the final 20 overs, Twyford seemed in control. Shafqat, along with cameos from his partners, kept the result in the balance, so much so that, at the end, it was Twyford looking anxiously at the overs remaining. Shafqat reached an unbeaten half-century as the match ended in a draw.

TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE

P Woodman, b Shafqat

23

M Teel, c Dawkins, b Hesom

22

J Downes, b Hesom

17

S Burr, b Shah

47

M Berry, st Lambert, b Shafqat

6

H Fort, not out

29

T Hogarth, run out

0

R Singh, not out

5

Extras

22

TOTAL (6 wkts)

171

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, not out

54

M Dennis, b J Downes

6

M Cusden, c M Teal, b J Downes

2

P Hoggart, b Berry

16

M Lambert, b J Downes

19

N Holroyd, c S Burr, b Hogarth

10

T Rooke, not out

16

Extras

32

TOTAL (5 wkts)

155

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33