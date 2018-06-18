Honours even as home side fall short of target

AN entertaining contest between HURLEY and WOODLEY ended up with honours even at Shepherds Lane on Sunday.

Mo Basharat won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. An early breakthrough by Ajmal Ali to Yorker Puri as he swung across the line reduced Woodley to 6-1 after two overs.

Arora survived appeal for lbw off Basharat before a recovery by Fasul and Arora saw 41 added for the second wicket, with Ali again being the successful bowler as Basharat pouched a catch at point.

Two wickets straight after the drinks break, one each for Graham and Nothey saw the match well poised at 63-4. Ranjan joined Dhoni and added 97 for the fifth wicket.

Hassan Gul eventually bagged the wicket of Ranjan, well caught in the deep by Ali. Basharat returned to dismiss Jogalekar by way of a low catch at point by Matt Hampton. Dhoni tried a couple of reverse sweeps against the leg-spin of Gul and was lucky not to be bowled on both occasions. He did make contact with his third attempt at the reverse but only succeeded in lobbing the ball to Graham at gully. Woodley declared on a competitive 221-7.

The Hurley reply began well with Clive Williams and Pat Hinnell making good progress in the early overs before becoming bogged down. The score had reached 58 when Williams was caught at gully by Dhoni off the bowling of Ranjan.

At the start of the last hour Hurley still required 153 for victory but with nine wickets in hand it was still possible. Three wickets for 14 runs in five overs put paid to any realistic hope of victory but Matt Hampton and Henry Graham never gave up hope. Graham was adjudged lbw a couple of overs from the end, but was sportingly recalled by the fielding side, having got an inside edge before the ball hit the pads.

Hampton reached his half century with a boundary off the final ball of the match as the hosts finished on 178-4.

WOODLEY

S Arora, c Graham, b H Gul 56 P Puri, b Ali 0 N Fasul, c Basharat, b Ali 26 A Suras, b Graham 4 W Jamadar, c Basharat, b Nothey 1 R Ranjan, c Ali, b H Gul 76 A Jogalekar, c Hampton, b Basharat 22 Neeras, not out 14 N Kumar, not out 1 Extras 21 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 221

Best bowling: A Ali 2-23, H Gul 2-34.

HURLEY

C Williams, c Arora, b Ranjan 30 P Hinnell, blw, b Fasul 31 Y Gul, b Neeraj 5 K Nothey, c Arora, b Neeraj 8 M Hampton, not out 50 H Graham, not out 33 Extras 21 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 178

Best bowling: Neeraj 2-30.