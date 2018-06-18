Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Butler seals derby clash with huge six

NETTLEBED ran out winners in their home mach with HENLEY OCCASIONALS last Friday.

David Purslow helped himself to a half century before retiring in Henley’s total of 134. Matt Vines and Daniel Watts picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Despite losing both openers Vines soon got into his stride with 68 not out before Sam Butler sealed the win with a six over mid wicket.

HENLEY OCCASIONALS

D Purslow, retired

54

A Renieh, run out

16

D Batty, c Watts, b Vines

14

G Batty, c b Vines

3

M George, c Vockins, b Butler

11

J Wright, run out

0

B Edwards, c & b Watts

7

M Hilditch, not out

19

Clifton, b Watts

3

Extras

7

TOTAL (7 wkts)

134

Best bowling: M Vines 2-6, D Watts 2-18.

NETTLEBED

A Warner, b Renieh

6

A Watts, c Hilditch, b Renieh

3

M Vines, not out

68

D Buxton, c Batty, b Purslow

9

O Simmons, c Batty, b Purslow

7

C Young, c White, b Clifton

17

S Butler, not out

11

Extras

18

TOTAL (5 wkts)

139

Best bowling: A Renieh 2-14, D Purslow 2-36.

NETTLEBED had the edge in a nail-biting finale in their friendly match at home against IPSDEN last Sunday. After being put into bat Nettlebed were 22-3 with the Ipsden bowling attack finding a considerable amount of swing. In form Matt Vines and 14-year-old Daniel Watts steadied the innings with a 70 partnership for the fourth wicket until Watts departed for 23.

Sixteen-year-old Sam Butler joined Vines at the crease and showed what an improved batsmen he is this year as the pair put on 62 in eight overs. Vines finished with 90 and some lusty blows from Butler took Nettlebed to 185.

Ipsden started in positive fashion and the first wicket fell on 61 when Owen Simmons removed dangerman King with a slower ball. Cox and Rudling seemed set to see the visitors home until Watts yorked Cox and Micheal Butler removed Rudling the ball after him reaching his 50. Backed up by some committed fielding, particularly from Tom Edwards and young Danny McAllister, it all came down to the last over with Ipsden needing six runs for victory. Up stepped Vines who produced a miserly over with only two runs coming off it to leave Nettlebed winners by three runs.

NETTLEBED

R Simmons, b Simpson

7

M McAllister, b Fanstone

7

M Vines, c King, b Simpson

90

T Edwards, c —, b Simpson

2

D Watts, c & b Withers

23

M Challis, lbw, b Fanstone

0

S Butler, not out

42

O Simmons, not out

1

Extras

13

TOTAL (6 wkts)

185

IPSDEN

D Wood, b O Simmons

39

C Cox, b Watts

54

C Rudling, b Butler

53

S Bennett, lbw, b Butler

2

J Withers, not out

19

W Simpson, not out

8

Extras

7

TOTAL (4 wkts)

182

Home side NETTLEBED ran out winners in their home friendly with EWELME.

The visitors batted first and made steady progress until the introduction of Michael Butler using all of his variations picked up 4-28. Youngsters Daniel Watts, Jem McAllister and Tom Vockins, who picked up first Nettlebed wicket, mopped up the tail.

In reply Mike McAllister and Sam Butler gave Nettlebed a good start before Ahmad Osman blasted a quickfire 56 not out to see Nettlebed home by seven wickets.

EWELME

Ottrey, c J McAllister, b Butler

19

Kitson, run out

21

McLouchlan, c L Vockins, b McAllister

25

Mathews, c J McAllister, b Butler

10

Venner, c J McAllister, b Butler

1

Hall, b Butler

0

Rees, c J McAllister, b T Vockins

2

Hamilton, b Watts

0

Firth, not out

8

Platt, c Burke, b Watts

3

Pugh, c M McAllister, b Watts

11

Extras

12

TOTAL

112

Best bowling: M Butler 4-28, D Watts 3-17.

NETTLEBED

M McAllister, b Platt

25

S Butler, lbw, b Hall

22

A Osman, not out

56

J Russell, lbw, b Platt

0

D Watts, not out

8

Extras

2

TOTAL (3 wkts)

113

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33