Visitors fall short of target

CHECKENDON performed creditably in the field at CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD for their 40 overs match on Sunday.

The home team were bowled out for 204 in the 38th over with captain Sam Arrowsmith taking three wickets and a number of good catches being held after O’Coughlin and Cartledge had given their side a fast start.

However, the visitors’ batting was not up to the same standard. Opening bowlers Singh and Emes shared nine wickets as Checkendon were shot out for 88 in only 14.3 overs.

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD

J O’Coughlin, b Arrowsmith 45 D Shaw, b Agarwal 17 D Cartledge, c Arrowsmith, b Podolski 44 C Allright, c A-Hood, b Agarwal 7 B Williams, lbw, b Pazir 4 N Uphaday, b Arrowsmith 23 M Brundish, c Helsop, b Arrowsmith 17 C Emes, c Pazir, b H Wickens 5 M Storey, run out 1 A Singh, c Hawkins, b A-Hood 4 C Taylor, not out 1 Extras 36 — TOTAL 204

Best bowling: Arrowsmith 3-33, Agarwal 2-24.

CHECKENDON

A Tripathi, b Singh 4 M Heslop, c Uphaday, b Singh 14 C Hawkins, c Storey, b Singh 0 V Chib, st —, b Emes 5 S Arrowsmith, b Emes 0 S Agarwal, b Emes 0 U Tikoo, c Shaw, b Emes 24 A Podolski, b Singh 0 J Acland-Hood, c Brundish, b Singh 27 D Pazir, lbw, b Storey 3 H Wickens, not out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL 88

Best bowling: Singh 5-42, Emes 4-41.