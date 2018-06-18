Visitors fall short of target

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
Monday, 18 June 2018
CHECKENDON performed creditably in the field at CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD for their 40 overs match on Sunday.
The home team were bowled out for 204 in the 38th over with captain Sam Arrowsmith taking three wickets and a number of good catches being held after O’Coughlin and Cartledge had given their side a fast start.
However, the visitors’ batting was not up to the same standard. Opening bowlers Singh and Emes shared nine wickets as Checkendon were shot out for 88 in only 14.3 overs.
CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD
|
J O’Coughlin, b Arrowsmith
|
45
|
D Shaw, b Agarwal
|
17
|
D Cartledge, c Arrowsmith, b Podolski
|
44
|
C Allright, c A-Hood, b Agarwal
|
7
|
B Williams, lbw, b Pazir
|
4
|
N Uphaday, b Arrowsmith
|
23
|
M Brundish, c Helsop, b Arrowsmith
|
17
|
C Emes, c Pazir, b H Wickens
|
5
|
M Storey, run out
|
1
|
A Singh, c Hawkins, b A-Hood
|
4
|
C Taylor, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
36
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
204
Best bowling: Arrowsmith 3-33, Agarwal 2-24.
CHECKENDON
|
A Tripathi, b Singh
|
4
|
M Heslop, c Uphaday, b Singh
|
14
|
C Hawkins, c Storey, b Singh
|
0
|
V Chib, st —, b Emes
|
5
|
S Arrowsmith, b Emes
|
0
|
S Agarwal, b Emes
|
0
|
U Tikoo, c Shaw, b Emes
|
24
|
A Podolski, b Singh
|
0
|
J Acland-Hood, c Brundish, b Singh
|
27
|
D Pazir, lbw, b Storey
|
3
|
H Wickens, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
11
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
88
Best bowling: Singh 5-42, Emes 4-41.
18 June 2018
