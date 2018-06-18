Monday, 18 June 2018

Visitors fall short of target

CHECKENDON performed creditably in the field at CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD for their 40 overs match on Sunday.

The home team were bowled out for 204 in the 38th over with captain Sam Arrowsmith taking three wickets and a number of good catches being held after O’Coughlin and Cartledge had given their side a fast start.

However, the visitors’ batting was not up to the same standard. Opening bowlers Singh and Emes shared nine wickets as Checkendon were shot out for 88 in only 14.3 overs.

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD

J O’Coughlin, b Arrowsmith

45

D Shaw, b Agarwal

17

D Cartledge, c Arrowsmith, b Podolski

44

C Allright, c A-Hood, b Agarwal

7

B Williams, lbw, b Pazir

4

N Uphaday, b Arrowsmith

23

M Brundish, c Helsop, b Arrowsmith

17

C Emes, c Pazir, b H Wickens

5

M Storey, run out

1

A Singh, c Hawkins, b A-Hood

4

C Taylor, not out

1

Extras

36

TOTAL

204

Best bowling: Arrowsmith 3-33, Agarwal 2-24.

CHECKENDON

A Tripathi, b Singh

4

M Heslop, c Uphaday, b Singh

14

C Hawkins, c Storey, b Singh

0

V Chib, st —, b Emes

5

S Arrowsmith, b Emes

0

S Agarwal, b Emes

0

U Tikoo, c Shaw, b Emes

24

A Podolski, b Singh

0

J Acland-Hood, c Brundish, b Singh

27

D Pazir, lbw, b Storey

3

H Wickens, not out

0

Extras

11

TOTAL

88

Best bowling: Singh 5-42, Emes 4-41.

