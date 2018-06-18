Sharrock hits maiden ton for Peppard Stoke Row

LEAGUE leaders HARPSDEN secured another 30 Championship points as they triumphed at BRAYWOOD last Saturday.

On a sunny day Braywood won the toss and elected to bowl first. From the first couple of balls, it was obvious that scoring runs quickly would be at a premium due to the slow nature of the ground. Adam Birkett was the first to go, bowled by Hashmi whose opening spell provided a great challenge for the Harpsden batting line up.

Sam Imlay and Ben Hancock rebuilt and got Harpsden to 50 off 19 overs until both fell quickly. This brought skipper Christian Whittaker and Will Stevens to the crease who through watchful batting, got Harpsden up to 157 until Whittaker was well bowled by Wahed whose spell of leg spin bowling ripped through the Harpsden lower order.

Wickets fell at regular intervals toward the end of the Harpsden innings with some big hits from Stef Franklin and Harry Geyton taking the Harpsden score to 211 off their 52 overs. In reply, Harpsden started with the old ball. This decision proved a good one as off-spinner Stevens removed the Braywood top order leaving them 30-3 off 10 overs.

Harpsden managed to take wickets at regular intervals with no Braywood batsman providing a solid enough defence for the pace attack of Geyton, Tom Hancock and Ed Birkett. The returning Stevens finished off proceedings when Hashmi was out lbw with Braywood finishing on 117 all out off 35 overs.

HARPSDEN

A Birkett, b Hashmi 11 S Imlay, lbw, b Hashmi 35 B Hancock, b Dad 32 C Whittaker, b Wahed 58 W Stevens, c Sata, b Wahed 24 S Franklin, c Ahmed, b Wahed 16 J Wright, lbw, b Wahed 2 T Hancock, b Wahed 3 W Ward, not out 3 H Heyton, b Wahed 10 E Birkett, not out 10 Extras 7 — TOTAL 211

Best bowling: Wahed 6-52, Hashmi 2-22.

BRAYWOOD

M Wahed, c Whittaker, b Birkett 25 A Dad, b Stevens 23 R Farooq, c Birkett, b Stevens 3 N Satti, lbw, b Stevens 2 Y Ahmed, c Whittaker, b Hancock 13 L Uddin, b Geyton 13 A Raza, lbw, b Geyton 6 E Craig, lbw, b Hancock 1 W Hashmi, lbw, b Stevens 11 S Taylor, b Hancock 0 P Vijayan, not out 13 Extras 17 — TOTAL 117

Best bowling: W Stevens 4-26, T Hancock 3-20.

Elsewhere in the divisoin Jamie Sharrock scored his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW century to inspire his side to an eight-wicket victory at WELFORD PARK.

The visitors surprisingly elected to bowl first on an excellent batting track, and it appeared an error in judgment as Ben Myers and Michael Goldsworthy took the hosts to 49-0 after 10 overs.

Alfie Clifton made the crucial breakthrough when Goldsworthy was caught at mid off by Sharrock, and Max Baker-Smith then had John Tempest sharply stumped by Michael Chard.

The off spinner made the crucial breakthrough, the destructive Will Herrington caught by Dan Hayden – who made 15 metres before clutching onto the ball at deep mid wicket – for one from just the second ball he faced.

With Baker-Smith then having Mohit Soni caught behind and Clifton trapping Uday Paturi lbw, Welford had collapsed to 63-5.

Myers (60) continued to look a class apart and added 47 with Alex Hutchinson until the latter became the irrepressible Baker-Smith’s (4-48 from 15 overs) fourth wicket, and with spin twin Dion Sampson (3-52) acquiring a hat-trick of lbws, Welford were on the ropes until Stephen Yahia (47 not out) helped them to 193.

Sharrock and Don Townsin looked in tremendous touch as the nullified the spin the threat of Welford taking the old ball, the breakthrough only coming when the new one was taken and Townsin edged behind for an excellent 45.

At 118-1, Peppard Stoke Row were in a good position, although a few drops of rain forced skipper Richard Ashton to bludgeon a quickfire 37 before he fell with the score on 183.

The innings was all about Sharrock, though, who played all round the wicket before sealing his century to level the scores. A straight drive rounded things off as he ended on 104 not out and helped Pepaprd Stoke Row move up to fourth in the table.

After the match Ashton heaped praise on the youngster. He said: “Jamie has been a wonderful addition to the ranks and slotted seamlessly into the ranks.

“It was an innings of the utmost class and Don batted wonderfully with him – having a solid opening stand set the run chase up.

“Baker-Smith and Dion again bowled well in tandem, having Alf back from university to bustle in with the new ball was also nice and again the fielding was top drawer. If you’d offered me three wins from the first six games I’d have snapped your hand off.”