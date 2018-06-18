Unicorns crash out of national village cup

RICHARD Ashton admitted PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS’ nine-wicket defeat at COOKHAM DEAN may have been ‘a game too far’ as they were dumped out of the National Village Cup in the Berkshire section final on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss but made a poor start as David Williams was caught behind and George Lee was bowled to leave them 7-2.

Andy Watts and Dan Hayden tried to stem the tide, but the latter was caught at backward point for 14 as Cookham – top of the Thames Valley League and a side who made the quarter finals two years ago – showed their class.

Ash Hayden and Watts were the next to go before Olly Nicholson – who struck two fine maximums in his knock of 28 – feathered an edge behind.

Ashton and Alfie Clifton were both bowled and Max Baker-Smith’s rear-guard proved in vain as Peppard Stoke Row were bowled out for 129.

Cookham made light work of the target, with the visitors’ sole success Ben Millar (27), the Dean captain bowled by Clifton which gave Peppard Stoke Row the slightest opening. This, however, was quickly yanked away as Kurran Mangat (55 not out at a run-a-ball) and Mark Lowden (28 not out from 24 balls) asserted their class to win the tie.