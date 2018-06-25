Skipper guides side to victory

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
Monday, 25 June 2018
AN over-dry wicket caused problems for batsmen throughout Sunday’s game at GREYS GREEN.
Visiting side STROLLING OPTIMISTS asked to bat and were quickly reduced to 8-4, with Ahmed (4-7 in three overs) the destroyer in chief.
Removing the front-line bowlers from the attack, Greys almost paid for their generosity, as the Optimists recovered to a defendable 119 all out, thanks to Stananoogart, P Marsh and G Niedeahenmann. The score might have been higher but for Davies’s 3-15 towards the end.
Greys Green, through Shafqat and Ahmed, made a reasonable start and at 39-1, the home side seemed to be progressing smoothly but G Niedeahenmann and Evans were starting to extract life from the wicket and before they knew it, Greys were in dire straits at 73-6.
However, Skilleter played a captain’s innings and with help from Cross and Jenkins, he eventually nursed his side over the line with four overs to spare.
STROLLING OPTIMISTS
|
O Evans, b Ahmed
|
1
|
L Niedeahenmann, c Skilleter, b Ahmed
|
3
|
D Colins, b Ahmed
|
0
|
M Stananoogart, c Rooke, b Hesom
|
37
|
N Harvey, b Ahmed
|
0
|
G Niedeahenmann, run out
|
22
|
P Marsh, c Jenkins, b Davies
|
32
|
J Harvey, c & b Davies
|
18
|
S Cowan, b Davies
|
2
|
J Marsh, c Davies, b Skilleter
|
1
|
N Lawrie, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
2
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
119
Best bowling: B Ahmed 4-7, A Davies 3-15.
GREYS GREEN
|
M Shafqat, c P Marsh, b G Niedeahenmann
|
21
|
B Ahmed, c P Marsh, b N Lawrie
|
10
|
P Hoggart, c Harvey, b O Evans
|
11
|
M Lambert, b G Niedeahenmann
|
4
|
T Rooke, b O Evans
|
14
|
N Dennis, b J Harvey
|
0
|
M Skilleter, not out
|
38
|
T Cross, b G Niedeahenmann
|
6
|
L Jenkins, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
17
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
123
