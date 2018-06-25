Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Skipper guides side to victory

AN over-dry wicket caused problems for batsmen throughout Sunday’s game at GREYS GREEN.

Visiting side STROLLING OPTIMISTS asked to bat and were quickly reduced to 8-4, with Ahmed (4-7 in three overs) the destroyer in chief.

Removing the front-line bowlers from the attack, Greys almost paid for their generosity, as the Optimists recovered to a defendable 119 all out, thanks to Stananoogart, P Marsh and G Niedeahenmann. The score might have been higher but for Davies’s 3-15 towards the end.

Greys Green, through Shafqat and Ahmed, made a reasonable start and at 39-1, the home side seemed to be progressing smoothly but G Niedeahenmann and Evans were starting to extract life from the wicket and before they knew it, Greys were in dire straits at 73-6.

However, Skilleter played a captain’s innings and with help from Cross and Jenkins, he eventually nursed his side over the line with four overs to spare.

STROLLING OPTIMISTS

O Evans, b Ahmed

1

L Niedeahenmann, c Skilleter, b Ahmed

3

D Colins, b Ahmed

0

M Stananoogart, c Rooke, b Hesom

37

N Harvey, b Ahmed

0

G Niedeahenmann, run out

22

P Marsh, c Jenkins, b Davies

32

J Harvey, c & b Davies

18

S Cowan, b Davies

2

J Marsh, c Davies, b Skilleter

1

N Lawrie, not out

0

Extras

2

TOTAL

119

Best bowling: B Ahmed 4-7, A Davies 3-15.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, c P Marsh, b G Niedeahenmann

21

B Ahmed, c P Marsh, b N Lawrie

10

P Hoggart, c Harvey, b O Evans

11

M Lambert, b G Niedeahenmann

4

T Rooke, b O Evans

14

N Dennis, b J Harvey

0

M Skilleter, not out

38

T Cross, b G Niedeahenmann

6

L Jenkins, not out

2

Extras

17

TOTAL (7 wkts)

123

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33