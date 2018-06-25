Skipper guides side to victory

AN over-dry wicket caused problems for batsmen throughout Sunday’s game at GREYS GREEN.

Visiting side STROLLING OPTIMISTS asked to bat and were quickly reduced to 8-4, with Ahmed (4-7 in three overs) the destroyer in chief.

Removing the front-line bowlers from the attack, Greys almost paid for their generosity, as the Optimists recovered to a defendable 119 all out, thanks to Stananoogart, P Marsh and G Niedeahenmann. The score might have been higher but for Davies’s 3-15 towards the end.

Greys Green, through Shafqat and Ahmed, made a reasonable start and at 39-1, the home side seemed to be progressing smoothly but G Niedeahenmann and Evans were starting to extract life from the wicket and before they knew it, Greys were in dire straits at 73-6.

However, Skilleter played a captain’s innings and with help from Cross and Jenkins, he eventually nursed his side over the line with four overs to spare.

STROLLING OPTIMISTS

O Evans, b Ahmed 1 L Niedeahenmann, c Skilleter, b Ahmed 3 D Colins, b Ahmed 0 M Stananoogart, c Rooke, b Hesom 37 N Harvey, b Ahmed 0 G Niedeahenmann, run out 22 P Marsh, c Jenkins, b Davies 32 J Harvey, c & b Davies 18 S Cowan, b Davies 2 J Marsh, c Davies, b Skilleter 1 N Lawrie, not out 0 Extras 2 — TOTAL 119

Best bowling: B Ahmed 4-7, A Davies 3-15.

GREYS GREEN