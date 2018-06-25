Horner’s boundaries help side to victory

HENLEY COUGARS U11s eased to a comfortable Berkshire Youth League win against HURST U11s.

Henley captain Mark Colombi lost the toss on a sunny evening at Hurst and his side were asked to bat first.

Will Corbett retired on 26 while Ben Horner reached 16 not out, with all of his runs coming from four boundaries. Conor Quinn hit 11 while Ben Knight hit 10 as Henley closed on 127-6.

In reply Will Corbett took two wickets in the second over. This was followed by Tom Atkinson who also got two, one in each of his overs and Ben Knight who also got two in his second over. Further wickets were spread among the side as Hurst were bowled out for 69.

In the Oxfordshire League HENLEY U11s defeated DIDCOT U11s in a match that saw the Knight brothers take five wickets between them.

Henley captain Oscar Thomas placed his field in an attacking format with Jago Edsberg as wicket-keeper and Ben Knight opening bowler.

Ben Knight got Henley’s first wicket in the first over with a neat lbw followed by wickets falling pretty much every other over from then on.

Charlie Knight took three wickets along with Harry Wildgoose and Oliver Saunders who also took two and Conor Quinn with a wicket. Ben Knight with the last ball of the last over took a catch as Didcot were all out for 63.

In reply Henley opening batsmen Conor and Tom Yeoman hit eight each before getting out. Jago Edsberg hit 28 off 18 as Henley quickly passed the target in just eight overs with the loss of just three wickets.