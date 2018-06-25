Humphreys inspires Unicorns

CHRIS Humphreys returned to his best to inspire PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS to an 87-run victory at home to BINFIELD on Sunday.

After winning the toss, the Unicorns found themselves in a spot of bother after losing Scott Harris and Dan Bacon cheaply, only for Josh Perkins and Fergus Nutt to steady the ship.

The pair both held up an end sufficiently as they nullified the threat of the new ball, gradually pushing on on another good track at Peppard Common.

Nutt was eventually bowled for a well-made 69, with Perkins (75) then putting his foot to the throttle before being caught on the deep square leg boundary.

Useful contributions from skipper Richard Ashton, Hamish Scott and Sam Kimber – who hit 16 from just four balls at number nine – helped the Unicorns reach 229-7 from their 35 overs.

Scott almost took an early wicket only to see Nutt shell a regulation chance at second slip, but the introduction of spin turned the game in the home side’s favour.

Humphreys (4-11 from seven overs) bowled majestically — aided and abetted by a diving catch by Tom Brown at mid-on to account for Dan Humphrey — and with Kimber also varying his deliveries well, Binfield fell further and further behind the rate.

Off spinner Bacon (3-20) benefited as the visitors tried to hit out, before Ashton took a stunning slip catch off Harris and Binfield were eventually held to 142-8.