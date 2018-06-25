Tikoo shines with bat

LONG-ESTABLISHED touring side CHELSEA NOMADS found CHECKENDON’S batsmen in good form on Sunday.

Manpreet Singh and Unwal Tikoo put on 108 for the first wicket, sharing six sixes and 17 fours.

Orthodox left armer Dan Synge found some turn and bounce to step the flow of runs but Vikas Sharma displayed good technique in an undefeated 35 and their was a dramatic return to form Sunday skipper Sam Arrowsmith whose 25 not out included four boundaries.

The first four in the order for the visitors showed willing to chase Checkendon’s 228-5, especially Fuller at number three who hit 40. However, there was some fine bowling in cold and overcast conditions from medium pacers Khare, Kashetty and Garg.

An obdurate innings from Smon Quadin defied the efforts of Checkendon’s nine-man attack as Chelsea Nomads held out for a draw.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, c Fuller, b Synge 60 U Tikoo, c Whiting, b I Asad 83 S Garg, c Sisley, b Synge 4 V Sharma, not out 35 A Mohite, b I Asad 10 P Khare, run out 2 S Arrowsmith, not out 26 Extras 8 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 228

CHELSEA NOMADS