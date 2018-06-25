Book gift for funds

TWENTY copies of a book about the history of Peppard sports pavilion are to be printed in a bid to attract donations towards the building’s refurbishment.

The pavilion, off Stoke Row Road, was built in 1952 to commemorate the lives of those who were lost during Second World War.

History of Courage and Foresight was written by James Hern and Gerry Bacon and traces the history of the building and playing field as well as looking at the lives of men and women from the village and surrounding area who served during the conflict.

The parish council and Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club are raising money for the work on the pavilion, which could cost up to £264,000. The project was granted planning permission earlier this year.

Councillor Simon Crouch, who is leading the project, said copies of the 70-page book could be given to funding bodies such as the Chiltern Leader programme and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

“I also think there will be local people who will wish to make a serious donation,” he said. “When they ask what it’s about we will be able to present them with a copy.”