Visitors fall short of target

ON an overcast day but what looked like a good batting deck, HARPSDEN won the toss and elected to bat first on Sunday against KENSINGTON.

The match started well for the home side as Olly Brown and Adam Birkett put on 79 for the first wicket inside 13 overs. However, wickets started to fall quickly with Toby Stevens and Jonathan Stanley back in the pavilion by the 19th over due to a fine spell of off-spin bowling by Kensington’s Chaturvedi who was extracting a lot of bounce out of the pitch which the Harpsden batsmen struggled with.

Will Stevens kept the scoreboard ticking over with elegant cricket shots and a quickfire 24 from Harry Geyton saw Harpsden post 194 off their 40 overs.

In reply Kensington got off to a poor start thanks to Geyton’s quick opening spell on a bouncy wicket accounting for Kelher. Another quick wicket and Kensington were 20-2 off six overs, behind the rate.

However, just shy of a hundred run partnership, Gandadi and Shanker put the pressure back on to Harpsden with Gandadi being the aggressor and Shanker rotating the strike well.

When both fell in quick succession, Kensington could not find any significant partnership to make inroads into Harpsden’s total with the visitors eventually fell 20 short of their 40 overs thanks to fine death bowling by youngster Mathew Stanley.

HARPSDEN

A Birkett, c Elliot, b Chaturvedi

39

O Brown, b Nayer

44

T Stevens, b Chibbar

11

W Stevens, not out

61

J Stanley, c Elliot, b Chaturvedi

5

H Geyton, run out

24

M Stanley, b Khan

3

F Gulfraz, b Khan

0

S Gulfraz, not out

0

Extras

8

TOTAL (7 wkts)

194

Best bowling: T Khan 2-27, Chaturvedi 2-31.

KENSINGTON

T Kelleher, c J Stanley, b Geyton

10

S Barua, c Stevens, b M Stanley

5

A Shanker, st J Stanley, b Stevens

34

H Gandadi, b Geyton

55

S Chibbar, lbw, b Stevens

6

N Chaturvedi, st J Stanley, b Gulfraz

13

J Elliot, run out

2

T Khan, st J Stanley, b Gulfraz

6

N Nayer, not out

12

I Elliot, c Brown, b Gulfraz

7

S Tharakan, not out

0

Extras

13

TOTAL (9 wkts)

163

Best bowling: H Geyton 2-10, W Stevens 2-18, S Gulfraz 2-44.

