Monday, 02 July 2018

Villagers wrap up title

OWEN Simmons recorded remarkable figures of 5-6 from his four overs as PEPPARD STOKE ROW U15s won their Berkshire West Zone final by 10 wickets against EAST WOODHAY U15s on Monday night.

The visitors made a fast start as they raced to 45-0 after five overs, but the introduction of Simmons and off spinner Henry Thorby (1-9 off four overs) turned the tide.

Slow medium pacer Ed Atkinson enjoyed further success as he took 3-2 and amid a whirlwind of dismissals, Woodhay had been skittled for 79.

The Peppard Stoke Row reply was emphatic as Liam Hilditch and Peter Evans (42 not out) knocked off the runs in a mere 8.5 overs.

