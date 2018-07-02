Challis and Vines shine

NETTLEBED ran out seven-wicket winners at FRIETH in a friendly match on Sunday of last week.

Brothers Sam and Harvey Butler both picked up two wickets apiece along with Greg Bennett as Frieth were all out for 110.

After a couple of early dismissals it was left to Mike Challis and Matt Vines to see Nettlebed home without any further alarm.

FRIETH

D Smiley, b S Butler 9 A Glafoor, b S Butler 21 Ali, b Bennett 19 Short, c L Vockins, b J McAllister 21 Owais, c M Vines, b Bennett 0 Swales, c Bennett, b H Butler 4 Wright, c S Butler, b M Vines 2 Hussain, c Bennett, b D McAllister 9 Shayab, c D McAllister, b H Butler 0 Scouse, c S Butler, b T Vockins 0 McKenzie, not out 0 Extras 25 — TOTAL 110

Best bowling: G Bennett 2-10, H Butler 2-12, S Butler 2-24.

NETTLEBED