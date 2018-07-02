Monday, 02 July 2018

Challis and Vines shine

NETTLEBED ran out seven-wicket winners at FRIETH in a friendly match on Sunday of last week.

Brothers Sam and Harvey Butler both picked up two wickets apiece along with Greg Bennett as Frieth were all out for 110.

After a couple of early dismissals it was left to Mike Challis and Matt Vines to see Nettlebed home without any further alarm.

FRIETH

D Smiley, b S Butler

9

A Glafoor, b S Butler

21

Ali, b Bennett

19

Short, c L Vockins, b J McAllister

21

Owais, c M Vines, b Bennett

0

Swales, c Bennett, b H Butler

4

Wright, c S Butler, b M Vines

2

Hussain, c Bennett, b D McAllister

9

Shayab, c D McAllister, b H Butler

0

Scouse, c S Butler, b T Vockins

0

McKenzie, not out

0

Extras

25

TOTAL

110

Best bowling: G Bennett 2-10, H Butler 2-12, S Butler 2-24.

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, lbw, b Shayab

5

M McAllister, c —, b Shayab

10

M Challis, not out

22

D Watts, b Swales

11

M Vines, not out

53

Extras

11

TOTAL (3 wkts)

112

