Challis and Vines shine

NETTLEBED ran out seven-wicket winners at FRIETH in a friendly match on Sunday of last week.
Brothers Sam and Harvey Butler both picked up two wickets apiece along with Greg Bennett as Frieth were all out for 110.
After a couple of early dismissals it was left to Mike Challis and Matt Vines to see Nettlebed home without any further alarm.
FRIETH
|
D Smiley, b S Butler
|
9
|
A Glafoor, b S Butler
|
21
|
Ali, b Bennett
|
19
|
Short, c L Vockins, b J McAllister
|
21
|
Owais, c M Vines, b Bennett
|
0
|
Swales, c Bennett, b H Butler
|
4
|
Wright, c S Butler, b M Vines
|
2
|
Hussain, c Bennett, b D McAllister
|
9
|
Shayab, c D McAllister, b H Butler
|
0
|
Scouse, c S Butler, b T Vockins
|
0
|
McKenzie, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
25
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
110
Best bowling: G Bennett 2-10, H Butler 2-12, S Butler 2-24.
NETTLEBED
|
G Bennett, lbw, b Shayab
|
5
|
M McAllister, c —, b Shayab
|
10
|
M Challis, not out
|
22
|
D Watts, b Swales
|
11
|
M Vines, not out
|
53
|
Extras
|
11
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
112
