Monday, 02 July 2018

Fawley defeated

SONNING COMMON continued their 30th anniversary season with a comfortable win at FAWLEY on Sunday in a 25-over match.

Played out in hot conditions, the home side batted first and found scoring hard to come by against some accurate Sonning Common bowling.

Only Nocton (22) and Wilson (24) provided any threat with the bat. Skipper Chris Gallimore picked up three wickets for the visitors but it was spin from Mike Cann and Howard Cooke that kept the home side from scoring freely. The guile and flight from Cooke removed the dangerous Wilson and the home side finished their 25 overs on 98-7.

In reply Sonning Common were never threatened and completed victory after 15 overs. Louis Gallimore and Howard Cooke put on 44 for the first wicket while Keith Davies, Vince Sheehan and Mike Cann then added the extras for victory.

