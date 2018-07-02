Monday, 02 July 2018

Watts and Nath guide Maharajas to victory

CAPTAIN Matthew Kimber took 4-28 to help PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS claim a nail-biting two-wicket home win against EWELME.

Manik Nath (3-31) set the tone for the hosts with a fine opening spell, but it was the left arm of Kimber which truly befuddled the visiting batsmen, the middle order wiped out by the spinner.

With Ewelme in a spot of bother, Kimber showed a responsible side in bowling some part-timers to allow the visitors to reach 159, Daniel Watts taking 1-6. In reply the hosts were indebted to the Rob Preedy and James Watts show.

Marcus Laing (16) and George Lee (14) – both of whom have played first team cricket this season – failed to play match-winning innings, but Preedy, who returned to cricket after a 15-year absence this summer, remained unfazed.

The number three top scored with 36 and 13-year-old James Watts made his highest adult score of 30 to help Peppard Stoke Row on their way, before Andy Watts (24 not out) returned to help Nath hit the winning runs.

