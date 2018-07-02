Hughes bags four wickets in one over as Cougars end Hurley’s unbeaten run

CHARLIE HUGHES took four wickets in one over to help HENLEY COUGARS U11s defeat HURLEY U11s in the first of two wins in a double header between the two clubs last week.

In the first match on Tuesday of last week Henley became the first side to defeat Berkshire Youth Division 1 unbeaten league leaders Hurley.

Hurley won the toss and elected to bowl. Henley captain Tom Francis selected his batting order with Emerson Proctor and Freddie Corbett opening.

Will Corbett, Oliver Saunders, Justin Sherriff, Ben Horner, Conor Quinn, Harry Wildgoose, Tom Atkinson and Tom Francis all batted well as Henley put on 135-7. Freddie Corbett top scored with 34.

In reply Hurley found scoring runs hard to come by as they lost wickets regularly with Hughes impressing with four in one over. Hurley were eventually all out for 68.

In the second match on Thursday of last week Henley ran out six wicket winners.

Hurley won the toss and batted first. Henley started well taking wickets every other over with the first falling for Tom Atkinson off the third ball and Ben Horner and Conor Quinn both taking three wickets each. Captain Will Corbett took three catches while Mark Colombi and Emerson Proctor also took catches. Atkinson and Freddie Corbett also got wickets with only two Hurley players creeping into double figures and four out for no runs. Hurley were bowled out for 74.

Will Corbett opened the batting with Emerson Proctor. Although the skipper retired on 25 off 16 balls, the Cougars’ other batsmen struggled to get runs as Hurley utilised their better bowlers to restrict the Henley runs.

However, all the Henley batsmen managed to score as the Cougars passed Hurley’s 74 in just the 12th over.