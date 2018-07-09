Davies rips through tail

GREYS GREEN ran out winners of a hastily arranged friendly at Oxford’s ISIS on Sunday.

Despite a hard pitch and a fast outfield the outcome of the match was in the balance to the last.

Isis elected to bat but all the Greys bowlers performed well, strangling the home batsmen throughout, with fast, accurate bowling. Isis were totally reliant on Jacobs and J Ponsford but, once their stand of 67 was broken, the innings subsided from 103-3 to 117 all out, with Davies taking all the remaining six wickets.

If Greys thought their chase would be easy, they soon discovered otherwise. Shafqat’s reckless driving set the tone and the next four batsmen all contrived in their own dismissals, to leave Greys at 51-5. Cross steadied the boat, firstly with Jenkins in a stand of 36 and then with Rooke to bring the visitors home with just three wickets to spare.

ISIS

G Walters, b Ahmed 2 L Bowles, b Ahmed 8 P Jacobs, b Davies 41 M Naqui, b Shah 9 J Ponsford, not out 37 R Phibbs, b Davies 0 J Walters, b Davies 0 K Shither, c Rooke, b Davies 0 R Blatchford, c Lambert, b Davies 0 K Ponsford, b Davies 0 Extras 20 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 117

Best bowling: A Davies 6-26.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, c Walters, b Whither 12 B Ahmed, c Jacobs, b Whither 18 P Hoggart, c Bowles, b K Ponsford 0 S Bhanu, c & b K Ponsford 1 M Lambert, c Phibbs, b Whither 17 T Cross, not out 24 L Jenkins, b K Ponsford 13 T Rooke, b J Ponsford 16 A Davies, not out 7 Extras 10 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 118

The previous week GREYS GREEN had the edge in their clash with HADDENHAM. Batting first the hosts put on 223 with Lambert top scoring with 99 and opener Shafqat finishing on 76 not out. In reply Haddenham were bowled out for 119.