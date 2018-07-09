Davies rips through tail

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
GREYS GREEN ran out winners of a hastily arranged friendly at Oxford’s ISIS on Sunday.
Despite a hard pitch and a fast outfield the outcome of the match was in the balance to the last.
Isis elected to bat but all the Greys bowlers performed well, strangling the home batsmen throughout, with fast, accurate bowling. Isis were totally reliant on Jacobs and J Ponsford but, once their stand of 67 was broken, the innings subsided from 103-3 to 117 all out, with Davies taking all the remaining six wickets.
If Greys thought their chase would be easy, they soon discovered otherwise. Shafqat’s reckless driving set the tone and the next four batsmen all contrived in their own dismissals, to leave Greys at 51-5. Cross steadied the boat, firstly with Jenkins in a stand of 36 and then with Rooke to bring the visitors home with just three wickets to spare.
ISIS
|
G Walters, b Ahmed
|
2
|
L Bowles, b Ahmed
|
8
|
P Jacobs, b Davies
|
41
|
M Naqui, b Shah
|
9
|
J Ponsford, not out
|
37
|
R Phibbs, b Davies
|
0
|
J Walters, b Davies
|
0
|
K Shither, c Rooke, b Davies
|
0
|
R Blatchford, c Lambert, b Davies
|
0
|
K Ponsford, b Davies
|
0
|
Extras
|
20
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
117
Best bowling: A Davies 6-26.
GREYS GREEN
|
M Shafqat, c Walters, b Whither
|
12
|
B Ahmed, c Jacobs, b Whither
|
18
|
P Hoggart, c Bowles, b K Ponsford
|
0
|
S Bhanu, c & b K Ponsford
|
1
|
M Lambert, c Phibbs, b Whither
|
17
|
T Cross, not out
|
24
|
L Jenkins, b K Ponsford
|
13
|
T Rooke, b J Ponsford
|
16
|
A Davies, not out
|
7
|
Extras
|
10
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
118
The previous week GREYS GREEN had the edge in their clash with HADDENHAM. Batting first the hosts put on 223 with Lambert top scoring with 99 and opener Shafqat finishing on 76 not out. In reply Haddenham were bowled out for 119.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say