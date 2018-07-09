Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Davies rips through tail

GREYS GREEN ran out winners of a hastily arranged friendly at Oxford’s ISIS on Sunday.

Despite a hard pitch and a fast outfield the outcome of the match was in the balance to the last.

Isis elected to bat but all the Greys bowlers performed well, strangling the home batsmen throughout, with fast, accurate bowling. Isis were totally reliant on Jacobs and J Ponsford but, once their stand of 67 was broken, the innings subsided from 103-3 to 117 all out, with Davies taking all the remaining six wickets.

If Greys thought their chase would be easy, they soon discovered otherwise. Shafqat’s reckless driving set the tone and the next four batsmen all contrived in their own dismissals, to leave Greys at 51-5. Cross steadied the boat, firstly with Jenkins in a stand of 36 and then with Rooke to bring the visitors home with just three wickets to spare.

ISIS

G Walters, b Ahmed

2

L Bowles, b Ahmed

8

P Jacobs, b Davies

41

M Naqui, b Shah

9

J Ponsford, not out

37

R Phibbs, b Davies

0

J Walters, b Davies

0

K Shither, c Rooke, b Davies

0

R Blatchford, c Lambert, b Davies

0

K Ponsford, b Davies

0

Extras

20

TOTAL (9 wkts)

117

Best bowling: A Davies 6-26.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, c Walters, b Whither

12

B Ahmed, c Jacobs, b Whither

18

P Hoggart, c Bowles, b K Ponsford

0

S Bhanu, c & b K Ponsford

1

M Lambert, c Phibbs, b Whither

17

T Cross, not out

24

L Jenkins, b K Ponsford

13

T Rooke, b J Ponsford

16

A Davies, not out

7

Extras

10

TOTAL (7 wkts)

118

The previous week GREYS GREEN had the edge in their clash with HADDENHAM. Batting first the hosts put on 223 with Lambert top scoring with 99 and opener Shafqat finishing on 76 not out. In reply Haddenham were bowled out for 119.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33