Hinnell rolls back the years for Hurley

IT was a day for opening batsmen at Shepherds Lane on Sunday, with century opening partnerships for both teams as HURLEY hosted HARROW WAYFARERS.

With Hurley reduced to nine men by a late drop out, Wayfarers offered one of their players as a guest to even up the numbers.

Mo Basharat won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first on another scorching afternoon. Skipper Jerry Laxton and young gun Will Buckfield set about the Hurley attack with gusto, scoring at around a run a ball from the off as the fielders were left to chase leather across the parched outfield.

The opening partnership progressed to 172 in the 25th over before Nigel Haines got through the defences of Laxton. Buckfield soon reached his century before retiring.

There was no let up in the scoring rate, as Tom Powell-Williams and Ben Sargeant continued the assault. Hassan Gul picked up the wicket of Sargeant, caught at gully by Mo Basharat. Andy Powell-Williams joined his son in an unbeaten stand of 48 before the innings was declared on 248-3.

The Hurley opening pair of Jeff Buckfield and Pat Hinnell started a little more sedately than their counterparts, gradually increasing the rate to get to three figures in the 18th over. Buckfield fell in the 20th over, bowled by Ally Rudge with the score on 126.

Yasir Gul could only manage half a dozen runs before lobbing a return catch to give Rudge his second success. At the start of the last hour, the match was evenly poised with 123 runs required and eight wickets in hand.

Matt Hampton showed some form of old with 35 from 26 deliveries before Andy Gorrie struck twice to remove Hampton and Ajmal Ali. Henry Graham joined Hinnell with 24 needed from six overs and the match firmly within Hurley’s reach. The target was reached with 16 deliveries to spare. This was a remarkable effort from Hinnell, Hurley’s longest serving player, batting for 148 minutes, facing 97 deliveries for his unbeaten 69.

HARROW WAYFARERS

W Buckfield, retired 100 J Laxton, b Haines 63 T Powell-Williams, not out 33 B Sargeant, c Basharat, b Gul 6 A Powell-Williams, not out 23 Extras 23 — TOTAL (3 wkts dec) 248

HURLEY

J Buckfield, b Rudge 81 P Hinnell, not out 69 Y Gul, c & b Rudge 6 M Hampton, c Buckfield, b Gorrie 35 A Ali, c Sargeant, b Gorrie 5 H Graham, not out 19 Extras 37 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 252

Best bowling: A Gorrie 2-19, A Rudge 2-38.