Jory leaves hosts in spin

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
REFRESHERS chose to bat at CHECKENDON on Sunday but struggled early on against the bowling of Jack Gray.
It was left to all-rounder Andy Gardener to guide Refreshers to a substantial score of 213 with an undefeated 68 despite suffering a leg injury which required a runner.
Skipper Chris Bell backed this up with 38 not out against a tenacious effort in the field from the home team which saw five catches taken.
Checkendon started brightly in reply thanks to Sam Arrowsmith with Vikas Sharma and Sathia Gorg all making useful scores.
However, flat off spinner Jory swung the game by taking 5-28 as Checkendon were dismissed for 151.
REFRESHERS
|
Atkins, c Garg, b Arrowsmith
|
22
|
Skelton, c Chamberlain, b J Gray
|
29
|
Roach, c Warren, b J Gray
|
0
|
Jory, c Westcar, b Arrowsmith
|
2
|
Faulks, c Kaushik, b J Gray
|
10
|
C Bell, not out
|
37
|
Saunders, b Sharma
|
17
|
Gardener, not out
|
68
|
Extras
|
28
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
213
Best bowling: J Gray 3-25.
CHECKENDON
|
S Arrowsmith, c —, b Bell
|
24
|
A Kaushik, b Roach
|
15
|
V Sharma, lbw, b J Bell
|
38
|
J Westcar, c —, b Sanderson
|
13
|
J Warren, b Jory
|
1
|
S Hampton, b Jory
|
0
|
S Garg, c —, b Jory
|
30
|
J Gray, b Jory
|
0
|
M Wickens, lbw, b Jory
|
4
|
H Wickens, b J Bell
|
7
|
M Breakspear, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
20
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
151
Best bowling: Jory 5-28.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say