Jory leaves hosts in spin

REFRESHERS chose to bat at CHECKENDON on Sunday but struggled early on against the bowling of Jack Gray.

It was left to all-rounder Andy Gardener to guide Refreshers to a substantial score of 213 with an undefeated 68 despite suffering a leg injury which required a runner.

Skipper Chris Bell backed this up with 38 not out against a tenacious effort in the field from the home team which saw five catches taken.

Checkendon started brightly in reply thanks to Sam Arrowsmith with Vikas Sharma and Sathia Gorg all making useful scores.

However, flat off spinner Jory swung the game by taking 5-28 as Checkendon were dismissed for 151.

REFRESHERS

Atkins, c Garg, b Arrowsmith 22 Skelton, c Chamberlain, b J Gray 29 Roach, c Warren, b J Gray 0 Jory, c Westcar, b Arrowsmith 2 Faulks, c Kaushik, b J Gray 10 C Bell, not out 37 Saunders, b Sharma 17 Gardener, not out 68 Extras 28 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 213

Best bowling: J Gray 3-25.

CHECKENDON

S Arrowsmith, c —, b Bell 24 A Kaushik, b Roach 15 V Sharma, lbw, b J Bell 38 J Westcar, c —, b Sanderson 13 J Warren, b Jory 1 S Hampton, b Jory 0 S Garg, c —, b Jory 30 J Gray, b Jory 0 M Wickens, lbw, b Jory 4 H Wickens, b J Bell 7 M Breakspear, not out 0 Extras 20 — TOTAL 151

Best bowling: Jory 5-28.