Jory leaves hosts in spin

REFRESHERS chose to bat at CHECKENDON on Sunday but struggled early on against the bowling of Jack Gray.

It was left to all-rounder Andy Gardener to guide Refreshers to a substantial score of 213 with an undefeated 68 despite suffering a leg injury which required a runner.

Skipper Chris Bell backed this up with 38 not out against a tenacious effort in the field from the home team which saw five catches taken.

Checkendon started brightly in reply thanks to Sam Arrowsmith with Vikas Sharma and Sathia Gorg all making useful scores.

However, flat off spinner Jory swung the game by taking 5-28 as Checkendon were dismissed for 151.

REFRESHERS

Atkins, c Garg, b Arrowsmith

22

Skelton, c Chamberlain, b J Gray

29

Roach, c Warren, b J Gray

0

Jory, c Westcar, b Arrowsmith

2

Faulks, c Kaushik, b J Gray

10

C Bell, not out

37

Saunders, b Sharma

17

Gardener, not out

68

Extras

28

TOTAL (6 wkts)

213

Best bowling: J Gray 3-25.

CHECKENDON

S Arrowsmith, c —, b Bell

24

A Kaushik, b Roach

15

V Sharma, lbw, b J Bell

38

J Westcar, c —, b Sanderson

13

J Warren, b Jory

1

S Hampton, b Jory

0

S Garg, c —, b Jory

30

J Gray, b Jory

0

M Wickens, lbw, b Jory

4

H Wickens, b J Bell

7

M Breakspear, not out

0

Extras

20

TOTAL

151

Best bowling: Jory 5-28.

