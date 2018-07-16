Holroyd and Rooke share century stand

GREYS GREEN travelled to SONNING on Sunday when an aerial view of the ground would have revealed a green square in the centre of a rock-hard Sahara of an outfield, where even a score of fielders would not have stemmed the flow of boundaries.

Sonning were on 50 after just six overs before Davies removed both openers and, with the introduction of Skilleter’s spin, Greys slowly reined in the home team.

With Skilleter and Shah both taking two wickets, Sonning were struggling at 120-5 but aggressive batting from Lilley (28 runs), Benival (35 runs) and Niqi (21 runs) enabled their side to pass 200 before declaring with one wicket remaining.

Three catches by Rooke and a one-handed one by Dawkins were highlights in the Greys fielding while Hesom took two quick wickets at the end.

Greys’ reply could hardly have started worse with four wickets falling by the time 40 runs were on the board, at little more than two runs an over. However, Holroyd (63 runs) and Rooke (70 runs) constructed a rapid, century partnership, before Holroyd was bowled by Shami.

Another quick wicket left Greys on 147-6, with overs starting to run out, but Davies (31, not out) ensured that Greys achieved their target, with three overs to spare, the only pity being that Rooke was dismissed just a boundary away from victory.

SONNING

W Travers, lbw, b Davies 21 Simmons, c Rooke, b Davies 17 Ahmed, b Skilleter 15 Shami, c Rooke, b Shah 38 Rahul, c Dawkins, b Shah 4 J Travers, lbw, b Skilleter 9 M Lilley, lbw, b Hesom 28 J Benival, c Rooke, b Hesom 35 S Niqi, not out 21 S Singh, run out 1 Extras 12 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 201 dec

Best bowling: J Hesom (2-16), M Skilleter (2-31).

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, b Benival 5 P Hoggart, b Singh 6 M Cusden, b J Travers 2 M Skilleter, c&b Singh 4 N Holroyd, b Shami 63 T Rooke, c Ahmed, b Shami 70 T Cross, c Simmons, b Ahmed 0 A Davies, not out 31 P Shah, not out 0 Extras 24 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 205

Best bowling: Singh (2-16), Shami (2-30).