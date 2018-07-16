Monday, 16 July 2018

Holroyd and Rooke share century stand

GREYS GREEN travelled to SONNING on Sunday when an aerial view of the ground would have revealed a green square in the centre of a rock-hard Sahara of an outfield, where even a score of fielders would not have stemmed the flow of boundaries.

Sonning were on 50 after just six overs before Davies removed both openers and, with the introduction of Skilleter’s spin, Greys slowly reined in the home team.

With Skilleter and Shah both taking two wickets, Sonning were struggling at 120-5 but aggressive batting from Lilley (28 runs), Benival (35 runs) and Niqi (21 runs) enabled their side to pass 200 before declaring with one wicket remaining.

Three catches by Rooke and a one-handed one by Dawkins were highlights in the Greys fielding while Hesom took two quick wickets at the end.

Greys’ reply could hardly have started worse with four wickets falling by the time 40 runs were on the board, at little more than two runs an over. However, Holroyd (63 runs) and Rooke (70 runs) constructed a rapid, century partnership, before Holroyd was bowled by Shami.

Another quick wicket left Greys on 147-6, with overs starting to run out, but Davies (31, not out) ensured that Greys achieved their target, with three overs to spare, the only pity being that Rooke was dismissed just a boundary away from victory.

SONNING

W Travers, lbw, b Davies

21

Simmons, c Rooke, b Davies

17

Ahmed, b Skilleter

15

Shami, c Rooke, b Shah

38

Rahul, c Dawkins, b Shah

4

J Travers, lbw, b Skilleter

9

M Lilley, lbw, b Hesom

28

J Benival, c Rooke, b Hesom

35

S Niqi, not out

21

S Singh, run out

1

Extras

12

TOTAL (9 wkts)

201 dec

Best bowling: J Hesom (2-16), M Skilleter (2-31).

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, b Benival

5

P Hoggart, b Singh

6

M Cusden, b J Travers

2

M Skilleter, c&b Singh

4

N Holroyd, b Shami

63

T Rooke, c Ahmed, b Shami

70

T Cross, c Simmons, b Ahmed

0

A Davies, not out

31

P Shah, not out

0

Extras

24

TOTAL (7 wkts)

205

Best bowling: Singh (2-16), Shami (2-30).

