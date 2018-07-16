Hayden makes history

DAN HAYDEN made Reading Midweek League history as he blasted an unbeaten 202 runs for PEPPARD STOKE ROW in their 138-run victory at home to MORTIMER on Wednesday last week.

The Peppard opener became the first batsman to score a double century in the league’s more than 30-year history, smashing 20 sixes and 13 boundaries in his 73-ball assault. Peppard ended their 12 eight-ball overs on 262-3, and they kept the pressure on when Australian recruit Matt Bull snared two wickets for eight runs from his opening two overs.

Ruaridh Scott (3-31) and Matt van Gerwen (3-31) were less economical if more effective at wicket-taking.

Mortimer reached 124 all out as Jimmy George top scored with 40 runs.