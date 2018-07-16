Hayden makes history

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
DAN HAYDEN made Reading Midweek League history as he blasted an unbeaten 202 runs for PEPPARD STOKE ROW in their 138-run victory at home to MORTIMER on Wednesday last week.
The Peppard opener became the first batsman to score a double century in the league’s more than 30-year history, smashing 20 sixes and 13 boundaries in his 73-ball assault. Peppard ended their 12 eight-ball overs on 262-3, and they kept the pressure on when Australian recruit Matt Bull snared two wickets for eight runs from his opening two overs.
Ruaridh Scott (3-31) and Matt van Gerwen (3-31) were less economical if more effective at wicket-taking.
Mortimer reached 124 all out as Jimmy George top scored with 40 runs.
16 July 2018
More News:
Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Cable firm should clean pavements, says resident
A MAN has complained that pavements near his home ... [more]
All kinds of music at community choir’s summer concert
MORE than 100 people took part in Nottakwire’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say