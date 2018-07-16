Akhtar hits unbeaten ton to give depleted side win

DEPLETED by family commitments and a certain World Cup quarter-final, HURLEY travelled to HOLYPORT in state of disarray with eight men, two colts and no recognised wicketkeeper.

Skipper Phil Ridgeway won the toss and opted to field with a bone-dry outfield and merciless sun.

Imran Arshad’s first four overs disappeared for 32 runs as Holyport carved 60 runs from the opening 10 overs with Alex Riley (35) particularly enjoying the short wide deliveries. Henry Graham was equally punished but removed Riley to a good catch by Akhtar at point.

Riaz replaced Graham, his fourth ball trapped Patel leg before wicket and bowled Zed Hussain next ball as Holyport faltered on 73-3.

But a fourth wicket stand of 96 in 14 overs saw Hurley wilt under a barrage of boundaries from A Hussain (62).

Naeem Akhtar switched to spin and immediately took a return catch to dismiss Ginige (27). Arshad then bowled the rapacious Hussain with Holyport 182-5 from only 29 overs.

The start of the England football match brought a break with Holyport on 203-5 after 32 overs.

Arshad dismissed D Muntaz to a catch at gully by Josh Cole and bowled Razool in the first over after the break. Two more wickets fell in the next three overs and with number 11 absent, Holyport evaporated for 214 in 36 overs.

With depleted resources, Hurley needed a good platform and got it with an opening stand of 120 between Arshad (55) and Akhtar (114, not out) in 24 overs.

Arshad’s lofted drive to cover sent him back to the pavilion and Riaz was bowled second ball as Ashraq (3-52) caused Hurley to wobble.

Fifteen-year old Josh Cole (31) punched his third ball for a straight boundary on the lightning outfield.

Hurley were almost home at 183-3. Matt Williams (7) showed promise supporting Akhtar to 206 before he fell to Ashraq.

With a reverse sweep flourish, Akhtar cruised Hurley to victory by six wickets and with 16 overs to spare. Given the real shortage of resources, the win was a real bonus for Hurley.

HOLYPORT

A Riley, c Akhtar, b Graham 35 B Patel, lbw, b Riaz 18 A Hussain, b Arshad 62 Z Hussain, b Riaz 0 J Ginige, c&b Akhtar 27 D Muntaz, c J Cole, b Arshad 20 A Muntaz, b Akhtar 5 Q Razool, b Arshad 0 A Ashraq, c Ridgeway, b Arshad 3 T Hayes, not out 2 Extras 42 — TOTAL 214

Best bowling: I Arshad (4-68), S Riaz (2-30), N Akhtar (2-44).

HURLEY

N Akhtar, not out 114 I Arshad, c Riley, b Ashraq 55 S Riaz, b Ashraq 0 J Cole, c Z Hussain, b D Muntaz 31 M Williams, b Ashraq 7 H Graham, not out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 218

Best bowling: A Ashraq (3-52).

LITTLE MARLOW 2nds secured a nine-wicket win at HURLEY 2nds in their Chilterns League Division 3 clash.

Skipper Steve Taylor won the toss and chose to bat and openers Yasir Gull (13) and Abdullah Ali (16) moved their side on to 47 runs for the first wicket with some help from extras.

There was no indication of the carnage to come as Mahmood and Srivastava ripped through the Hurley card.

Only Scott Taylor, who scored 25 not out, looked comfortable and with Mo Basharat unable to get back to the club, the Hurley innings was closed at a disappointing 113-9.

After the restart, Little Marlow’s opening batsmen tucked into the Hurley bowling attack with relish.

Opening with Ajmal at one end and Steve Taylor at the other, Hurley were unfortunate not to break the opening partnership early, an edge passing between wicketkeeper Basharat and first slip Taylor without either moving.

With both openers looking comfortable, Taylor called on his slow bowlers. Nicky Marie in particular did not look as happy with pace off the ball as Dave Walton and Hassan Gul caused problems.

Short spells were the order of the day with seven bowlers used in the 20.5 overs bowled and eventually it was Gul who broke through with a skied catch taken by Taylor to dismiss Marie.

By then the game was all but over. However, it was a creditable performance in the field by everyone, especially the colts Liam Cole, Hassan Gull and Fiyyaz Mahmood.

HURLEY 2nds

Y Gul, lbw, b T Potter 13 A Ali, c R Srivastava, b G Thistlethwaite 16 A Ali, b H Mahmood 12 J Dawson, b H Mahmood 7 S Taylor, not out 25 L Cole, b H Mahmood 0 S Taylor, b H Mahmood 4 H Gul, c H Dickinson, b R Srivastava 4 F Mahmood, b R Srivastava 0 D Walton, lbw, b R Srivastava 0 Extras 32 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 113

Best bowling: H Mahmood (4-16), R Srivastava

(3-11).

LITTLE MARLOW 2nds

R Tinsley, not out 33 N J Marie, c Steve Taylor, b H Gul 51 H Shazad, not out 17 Extras 13 — TOTAL(1 wkt) 114

Best bowling: H Gul (1-6)