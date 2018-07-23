HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Finchampstead (6) 182, Aston Rowant (25) 184-4; Henley (25) 74-0, Thame Town (0) 73; High Wycombe (3) 113, Banbury (25) 254-5; Oxford (8) 191-6, Horspath (13) 272-7; Slough (25) 235-4, Tring Park (7) 233-8.

P W D L A/C B Ps Aston Rowant 11 8 1 1 1 10 204 Slough 11 7 0 3 1 14 185 Henley 11 5 3 2 1 41 171 Tring Park 11 6 1 3 1 22 166 Banbury 11 5 3 3 0 45 164 High Wycombe 11 4 3 4 0 55 144 Finchampstead 11 2 2 6 1 65 122 Horspath 11 2 3 5 1 51 111 Oxford 11 1 3 6 1 55 90 Thame Town 11 1 1 8 1 36 65

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (25) 175-2 beat Reading (7) 171 by eight wickets; Cookham Dean (25) 243-7 beat Henley 2nds (3) 99 by 144 runs; Falkland (8) 204-7 drew with Stoke Green (13) 321-6 dec; Gerrards Cross (25) 216-6 beat Slough 2nds (13) 212 by four wickets; Cove (25) 240-6 beat North Maidenhead (13) 237 by four wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cookham Dean 11 8 0 2 1 24 211 Cove 11 6 2 2 1 38 175 Stoke Green 11 5 2 3 1 45 172 Gerrards Cross 11 5 2 3 1 49 166 Boyne Hill 11 4 2 4 1 63 165 N Maidenhead 11 4 1 5 1 51 148 Falkland 11 3 4 3 1 61 137 Henley 2 11 3 1 6 1 57 129 Slough 2 11 2 1 7 1 75 127 Reading 11 2 1 7 1 50 102

Division 2A

Windsor (25) 248-5 beat Amersham 2nds (12) 245-8 by five wickets; Eversley (25) 332-5 dec beat Chesham 2nds (4) 137 by 195 runs; Hayes (25) 240-9 beat Marlow (15) 239-9 dec by one wicket; Kidmore End (25) 326-8 dec beat OMT (8) 192 by 134 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 249-8 beat Kew (6) 128 by 121 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Hayes 11 10 0 0 1 0 237 Marlow 11 5 2 3 1 60 182 Kidmore End 11 6 1 3 1 38 175 Amersham 2 11 5 1 4 1 54 171 Eversley 11 5 2 3 1 40 157 Windsor 11 4 2 4 1 59 156 Kew 11 4 1 5 1 46 148 Maid & Bray 11 3 2 5 1 55 132 Chesham 2 11 1 2 7 1 70 102 OMT 11 0 1 9 1 60 61

Division 2B

Thatcham Town (25) 151-4 beat Beaconsfield (6) 148 by six wickets; Hurst (7) 141 lost to Finchampstead 2nds (25) 213 by 72 runs; Wargrave (6) 110 lost to High Wycombe 2nds (25) 180 by 70 runs; Royal Ascot (25) 185-5 beat Wokingham 2nds (10) 183 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps High Wycombe 2 10 7 1 1 1 24 191 Thatcham Town 10 5 2 1 2 26 155 Beaconsfield 10 5 0 4 1 32 154 Finchampstead 2 10 4 1 4 1 52 154 Wargrave 9 5 2 1 1 26 143 Royal Ascot 10 3 2 4 1 44 116 Hurst 10 1 2 6 1 68 100 Wokingham 2 10 0 2 6 2 74 88 Aldershot 9 2 2 5 0 47 87

Division 4A

Binfield (25) 89-0 beat Bagshot 2nds (0) 85 by 10 wickets; White Waltham (25) 187-8 beat Newbury (12) 185 by two wickets; Reading 2nds (15) 223 lost to Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 225-9 by one wicket; Royal Ascot 2nds (5) 103 lost to Henley 3rds (25) 288-8 by 185 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (25) 111-3 beat Theale and Tilehurst (3) 109 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Binfield 11 8 1 1 1 24 216 Boyne Hill 2 11 6 2 2 1 42 189 Sulham & Ufton 11 5 2 3 1 53 175 Newbury 11 5 2 3 1 38 160 White Waltham 11 5 2 3 1 37 154 Theale & Tile 11 5 1 4 1 34 151 Reading 2 11 4 1 5 1 52 149 Bagshot 2 11 2 1 7 1 54 106 Henley 3 11 1 0 9 1 74 106 Royal Ascot 2 11 2 2 6 1 53 100

Division 5B

Wokingham 3rds (25) 196-3 beat Boyne Hill 3rds (9) 195 by seven wickets; Bracknell (25) 101-1 beat Falkland 3rds (2) 100 by nine wickets; Purley 2nds (6) 145 lost to Wargrave 2nds (25) 237-8 dec by 92 runs; Sonning 2nds (5) 190 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 326-2 by 136 runs; Eversley 2nds (8) 136-8 beat Thatcham Town 2nds (8) 132 by two wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 3 11 7 0 3 1 23 190 Wargrave 2 11 7 0 4 0 29 184 Bracknell 11 5 2 3 1 58 180 Eversley 2 11 6 2 2 1 30 177 Falkland 3 11 6 0 4 1 24 171 Aldershot 2 11 6 0 4 1 26 168 Boyne Hill 3 11 4 1 5 1 52 144 Thatcham Town 2 11 3 1 6 1 62 139 Sonning 2 11 2 1 7 1 51 103 Purley 2 11 1 1 9 0 63 88

Division 7A

Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (25) 175-3 beat Kidmore End 2nds (7) 172 by seven wickets; Royal Ascot 3rds (25) 190-8 beat Theale and Tilehurst 3rds (12) 189-9 by two wickets; White Waltham 2nds (25) 158-5 beat Newbury 2nds (8) 156 by five wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 157-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 156 by five wickets; Yateley 2nds (25) 292-8 dec beat Eversley 3rds (9) 277 by 15 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Fleet 2 11 7 0 3 1 25 197 White Waltham 2 11 7 2 1 1 33 195 Sulham & Ufton 2 11 6 0 4 1 35 177 Kidmore End 2 11 5 1 4 1 38 165 Yateley 2 11 4 1 5 1 61 163 Wokingham 4 11 5 1 3 2 35 159 Royal Ascot 3 11 4 1 4 2 41 150 Newbury 2 11 4 0 6 1 46 143 Theale & Tile 3 11 1 1 8 1 62 94 Eversley 3 11 2 1 7 1 44 91

Division 8A

Datchet 4ths (20), Sonning 3rds (-10), match forfeited by Sonning 3rds; Hayes 3rds (20) 158 beat Boyne Hill 4ths (7) 83 by 75 runs; Royal Ascot 4ths (4) 89 lost to Bracknell 2nds (20) 219-6 by 130 runs; Bradfield 2nds (20) 85-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (1) 83 by 10 wickets; Wargrave 3rds (20) 249-7 beat Bagshot (7) 144 by 105 runs.

P W T L A/C B Ps Hayes 3 11 8 1 1 1 6 188 Wargrave 3 11 8 0 2 1 17 184 Bradfield 2 11 6 0 4 1 36 163 Bracknell 2 11 6 0 4 1 30 157 Bagshot 3 11 6 0 4 1 25 152 Thatcham Town 3 11 5 1 4 1 29 146 Boyne Hill 4 11 4 0 6 1 42 129 Royal Ascot 4 11 3 0 7 1 44 111 Datchet 4 11 2 0 8 1 51 93 Sonning 3 11 1 0 9 1 41 53

Division 9A

Eversley 4ths (20), Thatcham Town 4ths (-15), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Finchampstead 5ths (20) 156-2 beat Wokingham 5ths (5) 154-9 by eight wickets; Kidmore End 3rds (20) 240-8 beat Reading 4ths (9) 188 by 52 runs; Newbury 3rds (7) 98 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 4ths (20) 235-9 by 137 runs; Windsor 3rds (20) 248-6 beat Yateley 3rds (7) 171 by 77 runs.

P W T L A/C B Ps Finchampstead 5 11 9 0 0 2 0 194 Wokingham 5 11 7 0 3 1 21 168 Eversley 4 11 8 0 3 0 19 166 Kidmore End 3 11 6 0 4 1 31 158 Windsor 3 11 6 0 4 1 13 135 Maid & Bray 4 11 3 0 8 0 39 94 Newbury 3 11 3 0 8 0 52 89 Reading 4 11 3 0 7 1 36 78 Yateley 3 11 3 0 6 2 16 60 Thatcham Town 4 11 3 0 8 0 15 10

BERKSHIRE, MID BUCKS AND CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Championship

Braywood (24) 202-4, Penn and Tylers Green (7) 201-8; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (1) 71, Ley Hill (30) 72-2; Harpsden (11) 129-9, Peppard Stoke Row (16) 226-8; Ruislip Victoria (30) 213, Chalfont St Giles (11) 179; Welford Park (8) 251-4, West Reading (14) 367-5.

P A W D L Ps Chalfont St Giles 11 1 9 1 0 261 Harpsden 12 2 6 2 2 219 Peppard SR 11 1 6 1 3 198 Ley Hill 11 1 5 2 3 196 Ruislip Victoria 12 2 4 0 6 183 Penn & TG 11 1 5 0 5 182 West Reading 11 1 3 2 5 160 Braywood 11 1 4 1 5 141 Welford Park 11 1 1 3 6 106 Crow & CW 11 1 1 0 9 76

MORRANT CHILTERN AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Downley (30) 133-1, Emmbrook and Bearwood (2) 131; Holmer Green (30) 283-8 dec, Holyport (5) 100; Hurley (3) 116, Ballinger Waggoners (30) 118-5; Littlewick Green (8) 262-5 dec, Pinkneys Green (27) 264-6; Monks Risborough (30) 152-7, Great Kingshill (6) 151.

P A W D L Ps Holmer Green 11 0 9 0 1 285 M Risborough 11 1 6 2 2 227 Littlewick Green 11 1 5 2 3 201 Downley 11 1 5 1 3 198 Hurley 11 1 5 1 4 192 Pinkneys Green 11 1 4 2 4 180 Ballinger 11 1 3 3 4 172 Great Kingshill 11 1 4 0 6 169 Holyport 11 0 2 1 8 118 Emmbrook & B 11 1 0 2 8 75

Division 1

Amersham Hill (5) 164, Harpsden 2nds (30) 168-4; Knotty Green (9) 204-9, Little Marlow (29) 205-9; Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 209, Denham (30) 213-1; Pinner (2) 123, Coleshill (25) 126-3.

P A W D L Ps Denham 10 1 6 3 0 203 Knotty Green 10 1 4 3 2 174 Pinner 10 2 4 1 3 157 Coleshill 10 1 4 2 3 150 Little Marlow 9 1 4 1 3 149 Harpsden 2 10 2 3 3 2 149 Braywood 2 9 0 3 3 3 132 Amersham Hill 10 1 1 2 6 82 Pinkneys Green 2 10 1 1 0 8 66

Division 3

Little Marlow 2nds (6) 256-9, Littlewick Green 2nds (24) 257-2; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (25) 147-7, Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (5) 144.

P A W D L Ps Littlewick Green 2 9 1 6 0 2 184 Hurley 2 9 1 5 0 3 153 Little Marlow 2 9 1 4 0 4 147 Emmbrook & B 2 10 0 4 0 6 138 Penn & TG 2 10 1 4 0 5 127 AmerLee 9 0 3 0 6 114

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Checkendon (36) 97-6 beat Woodcote (5) 95 by four wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (37) 189-4 beat Mortimer West End (6) 186 by six wickets; Sandhurst (10) 190-9 losing draw to Berkshire County Sports (24) 271-7; Woodley (35) 243 beat Goring (12) 142 by 101 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Checkendon 9 6 2 0 1 274 34.2 Woodley 10 3 3 2 1 198 22.0 Mortimer WE 10 4 1 4 1 183 20.3 Berkshire CS 10 4 2 2 2 153 19.1 Woodcote 10 3 1 4 2 151 18.8 Sandhurst 10 3 2 4 1 164 18.2 Ibis Mapledurham 10 2 4 3 1 161 17.8 Goring 10 1 3 5 1 151 16.7 Farley Hill 9 3 2 4 0 142 15.7

Division 1

Earley (35), Hawley (0), match conceded by Hawley; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 114 lost to Shinfield (37) 115-1 by nine wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (27) 253-9 winning draw against Waltham St Lawrence (10) 199-8; Twyford and Ruscombe (40) 143-4 beat Woodley 2nds (4) 142 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (32) 234-3 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (6) 231-5 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 11 8 2 0 1 339 33.9 Stratfield T/HW 11 5 3 2 1 280 28.0 Twyford & Rus 11 5 2 3 1 280 28.0 West Reading 2 10 5 2 2 1 211 23.4 Woodley 2 11 5 2 3 1 215 21.5 Crow & CW 2 11 4 2 4 1 184 18.4 Waltham St Law 11 3 3 4 1 149 14.9 Peppard SR 2 11 2 2 6 1 146 14.6 Earley 10 1 3 6 0 95 9.5 Hawley 11 1 1 9 0 68 6.1

Division 2

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (34) 225-4 beat West Reading 3rds (7) 223-9 by six wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (34) 136-7 beat Purley 3rds (5) 135 by three wickets; Warfield (23) 176-6 winning draw against Knowl Hill (17) 175-8; Wokingham 6ths (5) 149-8 losing draw against Welford Park 2nds (26) 290-6.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 2 9 8 0 1 0 285 31.6 West Reading 3 9 5 2 2 0 226 25.1 Warfield 10 3 2 4 1 186 20.6 Welford Park 2 9 3 4 2 0 180 20.0 Sulham & U 3 9 3 2 3 1 157 19.6 Knowl Hill 9 3 2 3 1 150 18.7 Wokingham 6 9 4 1 4 0 161 17.8 Peppard SR 3 10 3 2 4 0 159 15.9 Purley 3 10 0 1 8 1 30 3.3

Division 3

Binfield 3rds (8) 234-6 lost to Shinfield 3rds (33) 235-7 by three wickets; Falkland Development (7) 255-7 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (33) 257-4 by six wickets.