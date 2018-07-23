Monday, 23 July 2018

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Finchampstead (6) 182, Aston Rowant (25) 184-4; Henley (25) 74-0, Thame Town (0) 73; High Wycombe (3) 113, Banbury (25) 254-5; Oxford (8) 191-6, Horspath (13) 272-7; Slough (25) 235-4, Tring Park (7) 233-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Aston Rowant

11

8

1

1

1

10

204

Slough

11

7

0

3

1

14

185

Henley

11

5

3

2

1

41

171

Tring Park

11

6

1

3

1

22

166

Banbury

11

5

3

3

0

45

164

High Wycombe

11

4

3

4

0

55

144

Finchampstead

11

2

2

6

1

65

122

Horspath

11

2

3

5

1

51

111

Oxford

11

1

3

6

1

55

90

Thame Town

11

1

1

8

1

36

65

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (25) 175-2 beat Reading (7) 171 by eight wickets; Cookham Dean (25) 243-7 beat Henley 2nds (3) 99 by 144 runs; Falkland (8) 204-7 drew with Stoke Green (13) 321-6 dec; Gerrards Cross (25) 216-6 beat Slough 2nds (13) 212 by four wickets; Cove (25) 240-6 beat North Maidenhead (13) 237 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cookham Dean

11

8

0

2

1

24

211

Cove

11

6

2

2

1

38

175

Stoke Green

11

5

2

3

1

45

172

Gerrards Cross

11

5

2

3

1

49

166

Boyne Hill

11

4

2

4

1

63

165

N Maidenhead

11

4

1

5

1

51

148

Falkland

11

3

4

3

1

61

137

Henley 2

11

3

1

6

1

57

129

Slough 2

11

2

1

7

1

75

127

Reading

11

2

1

7

1

50

102

Division 2A

Windsor (25) 248-5 beat Amersham 2nds (12) 245-8 by five wickets; Eversley (25) 332-5 dec beat Chesham 2nds (4) 137 by 195 runs; Hayes (25) 240-9 beat Marlow (15) 239-9 dec by one wicket; Kidmore End (25) 326-8 dec beat OMT (8) 192 by 134 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 249-8 beat Kew (6) 128 by 121 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Hayes

11

10

0

0

1

0

237

Marlow

11

5

2

3

1

60

182

Kidmore End

11

6

1

3

1

38

175

Amersham 2

11

5

1

4

1

54

171

Eversley

11

5

2

3

1

40

157

Windsor

11

4

2

4

1

59

156

Kew

11

4

1

5

1

46

148

Maid & Bray

11

3

2

5

1

55

132

Chesham 2

11

1

2

7

1

70

102

OMT

11

0

1

9

1

60

61

Division 2B

Thatcham Town (25) 151-4 beat Beaconsfield (6) 148 by six wickets; Hurst (7) 141 lost to Finchampstead 2nds (25) 213 by 72 runs; Wargrave (6) 110 lost to High Wycombe 2nds (25) 180 by 70 runs; Royal Ascot (25) 185-5 beat Wokingham 2nds (10) 183 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

High Wycombe 2

10

7

1

1

1

24

191

Thatcham Town

10

5

2

1

2

26

155

Beaconsfield

10

5

0

4

1

32

154

Finchampstead 2

10

4

1

4

1

52

154

Wargrave

9

5

2

1

1

26

143

Royal Ascot

10

3

2

4

1

44

116

Hurst

10

1

2

6

1

68

100

Wokingham 2

10

0

2

6

2

74

88

Aldershot

9

2

2

5

0

47

87

Division 4A

Binfield (25) 89-0 beat Bagshot 2nds (0) 85 by 10 wickets; White Waltham (25) 187-8 beat Newbury (12) 185 by two wickets; Reading 2nds (15) 223 lost to Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 225-9 by one wicket; Royal Ascot 2nds (5) 103 lost to Henley 3rds (25) 288-8 by 185 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (25) 111-3 beat Theale and Tilehurst (3) 109 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Binfield

11

8

1

1

1

24

216

Boyne Hill 2

11

6

2

2

1

42

189

Sulham & Ufton

11

5

2

3

1

53

175

Newbury

11

5

2

3

1

38

160

White Waltham

11

5

2

3

1

37

154

Theale & Tile

11

5

1

4

1

34

151

Reading 2

11

4

1

5

1

52

149

Bagshot 2

11

2

1

7

1

54

106

Henley 3

11

1

0

9

1

74

106

Royal Ascot 2

11

2

2

6

1

53

100

Division 5B

Wokingham 3rds (25) 196-3 beat Boyne Hill 3rds (9) 195 by seven wickets; Bracknell (25) 101-1 beat Falkland 3rds (2) 100 by nine wickets; Purley 2nds (6) 145 lost to Wargrave 2nds (25) 237-8 dec by 92 runs; Sonning 2nds (5) 190 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 326-2 by 136 runs; Eversley 2nds (8) 136-8 beat Thatcham Town 2nds (8) 132 by two wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 3

11

7

0

3

1

23

190

Wargrave 2

11

7

0

4

0

29

184

Bracknell

11

5

2

3

1

58

180

Eversley 2

11

6

2

2

1

30

177

Falkland 3

11

6

0

4

1

24

171

Aldershot 2

11

6

0

4

1

26

168

Boyne Hill 3

11

4

1

5

1

52

144

Thatcham Town 2

11

3

1

6

1

62

139

Sonning 2

11

2

1

7

1

51

103

Purley 2

11

1

1

9

0

63

88

Division 7A

Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (25) 175-3 beat Kidmore End 2nds (7) 172 by seven wickets; Royal Ascot 3rds (25) 190-8 beat Theale and Tilehurst 3rds (12) 189-9 by two wickets; White Waltham 2nds (25) 158-5 beat Newbury 2nds (8) 156 by five wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 157-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 156 by five wickets; Yateley 2nds (25) 292-8 dec beat Eversley 3rds (9) 277 by 15 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Fleet 2

11

7

0

3

1

25

197

White Waltham 2

11

7

2

1

1

33

195

Sulham & Ufton 2

11

6

0

4

1

35

177

Kidmore End 2

11

5

1

4

1

38

165

Yateley 2

11

4

1

5

1

61

163

Wokingham 4

11

5

1

3

2

35

159

Royal Ascot 3

11

4

1

4

2

41

150

Newbury 2

11

4

0

6

1

46

143

Theale & Tile 3

11

1

1

8

1

62

94

Eversley 3

11

2

1

7

1

44

91

Division 8A

Datchet 4ths (20), Sonning 3rds (-10), match forfeited by Sonning 3rds; Hayes 3rds (20) 158 beat Boyne Hill 4ths (7) 83 by 75 runs; Royal Ascot 4ths (4) 89 lost to Bracknell 2nds (20) 219-6 by 130 runs; Bradfield 2nds (20) 85-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (1) 83 by 10 wickets; Wargrave 3rds (20) 249-7 beat Bagshot (7) 144 by 105 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Hayes 3

11

8

1

1

1

6

188

Wargrave 3

11

8

0

2

1

17

184

Bradfield 2

11

6

0

4

1

36

163

Bracknell 2

11

6

0

4

1

30

157

Bagshot 3

11

6

0

4

1

25

152

Thatcham Town 3

11

5

1

4

1

29

146

Boyne Hill 4

11

4

0

6

1

42

129

Royal Ascot 4

11

3

0

7

1

44

111

Datchet 4

11

2

0

8

1

51

93

Sonning 3

11

1

0

9

1

41

53

Division 9A

Eversley 4ths (20), Thatcham Town 4ths (-15), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Finchampstead 5ths (20) 156-2 beat Wokingham 5ths (5) 154-9 by eight wickets; Kidmore End 3rds (20) 240-8 beat Reading 4ths (9) 188 by 52 runs; Newbury 3rds (7) 98 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 4ths (20) 235-9 by 137 runs; Windsor 3rds (20) 248-6 beat Yateley 3rds (7) 171 by 77 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Finchampstead 5

11

9

0

0

2

0

194

Wokingham 5

11

7

0

3

1

21

168

Eversley 4

11

8

0

3

0

19

166

Kidmore End 3

11

6

0

4

1

31

158

Windsor 3

11

6

0

4

1

13

135

Maid & Bray 4

11

3

0

8

0

39

94

Newbury 3

11

3

0

8

0

52

89

Reading 4

11

3

0

7

1

36

78

Yateley 3

11

3

0

6

2

16

60

Thatcham Town 4

11

3

0

8

0

15

10

BERKSHIRE, MID BUCKS AND CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Championship

Braywood (24) 202-4, Penn and Tylers Green (7) 201-8; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (1) 71, Ley Hill (30) 72-2; Harpsden (11) 129-9, Peppard Stoke Row (16) 226-8; Ruislip Victoria (30) 213, Chalfont St Giles (11) 179; Welford Park (8) 251-4, West Reading (14) 367-5.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Chalfont St Giles

11

1

9

1

0

261

Harpsden

12

2

6

2

2

219

Peppard SR

11

1

6

1

3

198

Ley Hill

11

1

5

2

3

196

Ruislip Victoria

12

2

4

0

6

183

Penn & TG

11

1

5

0

5

182

West Reading

11

1

3

2

5

160

Braywood

11

1

4

1

5

141

Welford Park

11

1

1

3

6

106

Crow & CW

11

1

1

0

9

76

MORRANT CHILTERN AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Downley (30) 133-1, Emmbrook and Bearwood (2) 131; Holmer Green (30) 283-8 dec, Holyport (5) 100; Hurley (3) 116, Ballinger Waggoners (30) 118-5; Littlewick Green (8) 262-5 dec, Pinkneys Green (27) 264-6; Monks Risborough (30) 152-7, Great Kingshill (6) 151.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holmer Green

11

0

9

0

1

285

M Risborough

11

1

6

2

2

227

Littlewick Green

11

1

5

2

3

201

Downley

11

1

5

1

3

198

Hurley

11

1

5

1

4

192

Pinkneys Green

11

1

4

2

4

180

Ballinger

11

1

3

3

4

172

Great Kingshill

11

1

4

0

6

169

Holyport

11

0

2

1

8

118

Emmbrook & B

11

1

0

2

8

75

Division 1

Amersham Hill (5) 164, Harpsden 2nds (30) 168-4; Knotty Green (9) 204-9, Little Marlow (29) 205-9; Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 209, Denham (30) 213-1; Pinner (2) 123, Coleshill (25) 126-3.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Denham

10

1

6

3

0

203

Knotty Green

10

1

4

3

2

174

Pinner

10

2

4

1

3

157

Coleshill

10

1

4

2

3

150

Little Marlow

9

1

4

1

3

149

Harpsden 2

10

2

3

3

2

149

Braywood 2

9

0

3

3

3

132

Amersham Hill

10

1

1

2

6

82

Pinkneys Green 2

10

1

1

0

8

66

Division 3

Little Marlow 2nds (6) 256-9, Littlewick Green 2nds (24) 257-2; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (25) 147-7, Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (5) 144.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Littlewick Green 2

9

1

6

0

2

184

Hurley 2

9

1

5

0

3

153

Little Marlow 2

9

1

4

0

4

147

Emmbrook & B 2

10

0

4

0

6

138

Penn & TG 2

10

1

4

0

5

127

AmerLee

9

0

3

0

6

114

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Checkendon (36) 97-6 beat Woodcote (5) 95 by four wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (37) 189-4 beat Mortimer West End (6) 186 by six wickets; Sandhurst (10) 190-9 losing draw to Berkshire County Sports (24) 271-7; Woodley (35) 243 beat Goring (12) 142 by 101 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Checkendon

9

6

2

0

1

274

34.2

Woodley

10

3

3

2

1

198

22.0

Mortimer WE

10

4

1

4

1

183

20.3

Berkshire CS

10

4

2

2

2

153

19.1

Woodcote

10

3

1

4

2

151

18.8

Sandhurst

10

3

2

4

1

164

18.2

Ibis Mapledurham

10

2

4

3

1

161

17.8

Goring

10

1

3

5

1

151

16.7

Farley Hill

9

3

2

4

0

142

15.7

Division 1

Earley (35), Hawley (0), match conceded by Hawley; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 114 lost to Shinfield (37) 115-1 by nine wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (27) 253-9 winning draw against Waltham St Lawrence (10) 199-8; Twyford and Ruscombe (40) 143-4 beat Woodley 2nds (4) 142 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (32) 234-3 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (6) 231-5 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

11

8

2

0

1

339

33.9

Stratfield T/HW

11

5

3

2

1

280

28.0

Twyford & Rus

11

5

2

3

1

280

28.0

West Reading 2

10

5

2

2

1

211

23.4

Woodley 2

11

5

2

3

1

215

21.5

Crow & CW 2

11

4

2

4

1

184

18.4

Waltham St Law

11

3

3

4

1

149

14.9

Peppard SR 2

11

2

2

6

1

146

14.6

Earley

10

1

3

6

0

95

9.5

Hawley

11

1

1

9

0

68

6.1

Division 2

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (34) 225-4 beat West Reading 3rds (7) 223-9 by six wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (34) 136-7 beat Purley 3rds (5) 135 by three wickets; Warfield (23) 176-6 winning draw against Knowl Hill (17) 175-8; Wokingham 6ths (5) 149-8 losing draw against Welford Park 2nds (26) 290-6.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

9

8

0

1

0

285

31.6

West Reading 3

9

5

2

2

0

226

25.1

Warfield

10

3

2

4

1

186

20.6

Welford Park 2

9

3

4

2

0

180

20.0

Sulham & U 3

9

3

2

3

1

157

19.6

Knowl Hill

9

3

2

3

1

150

18.7

Wokingham 6

9

4

1

4

0

161

17.8

Peppard SR 3

10

3

2

4

0

159

15.9

Purley 3

10

0

1

8

1

30

3.3

Division 3

Binfield 3rds (8) 234-6 lost to Shinfield 3rds (33) 235-7 by three wickets; Falkland Development (7) 255-7 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (33) 257-4 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Mortimer WE 2

8

6

0

0

2

209

34.8

West Reading 4

8

5

0

1

2

178

29.6

Shinfield 3

9

4

0

3

2

151

21.5

Binfield 3

8

3

0

4

1

145

20.7

Earley 2

7

3

0

4

0

126

18.0

Mortimer

8

3

0

4

1

115

16.4

Crow & CW 3

7

2

0

4

1

91

15.1

Falkland Dev

9

1

0

7

1

75

9.3

