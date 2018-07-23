Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning
Monday, 23 July 2018
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Finchampstead (6) 182, Aston Rowant (25) 184-4; Henley (25) 74-0, Thame Town (0) 73; High Wycombe (3) 113, Banbury (25) 254-5; Oxford (8) 191-6, Horspath (13) 272-7; Slough (25) 235-4, Tring Park (7) 233-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Aston Rowant
|
11
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
204
|
Slough
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
14
|
185
|
Henley
|
11
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
41
|
171
|
Tring Park
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
22
|
166
|
Banbury
|
11
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
45
|
164
|
High Wycombe
|
11
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
55
|
144
|
Finchampstead
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
65
|
122
|
Horspath
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
51
|
111
|
Oxford
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
55
|
90
|
Thame Town
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
36
|
65
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (25) 175-2 beat Reading (7) 171 by eight wickets; Cookham Dean (25) 243-7 beat Henley 2nds (3) 99 by 144 runs; Falkland (8) 204-7 drew with Stoke Green (13) 321-6 dec; Gerrards Cross (25) 216-6 beat Slough 2nds (13) 212 by four wickets; Cove (25) 240-6 beat North Maidenhead (13) 237 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cookham Dean
|
11
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
24
|
211
|
Cove
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
38
|
175
|
Stoke Green
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
45
|
172
|
Gerrards Cross
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
49
|
166
|
Boyne Hill
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
63
|
165
|
N Maidenhead
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
51
|
148
|
Falkland
|
11
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
61
|
137
|
Henley 2
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
57
|
129
|
Slough 2
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
75
|
127
|
Reading
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
50
|
102
Division 2A
Windsor (25) 248-5 beat Amersham 2nds (12) 245-8 by five wickets; Eversley (25) 332-5 dec beat Chesham 2nds (4) 137 by 195 runs; Hayes (25) 240-9 beat Marlow (15) 239-9 dec by one wicket; Kidmore End (25) 326-8 dec beat OMT (8) 192 by 134 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 249-8 beat Kew (6) 128 by 121 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Hayes
|
11
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
237
|
Marlow
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
60
|
182
|
Kidmore End
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
38
|
175
|
Amersham 2
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
54
|
171
|
Eversley
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
40
|
157
|
Windsor
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
59
|
156
|
Kew
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
46
|
148
|
Maid & Bray
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
55
|
132
|
Chesham 2
|
11
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
70
|
102
|
OMT
|
11
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
60
|
61
Division 2B
Thatcham Town (25) 151-4 beat Beaconsfield (6) 148 by six wickets; Hurst (7) 141 lost to Finchampstead 2nds (25) 213 by 72 runs; Wargrave (6) 110 lost to High Wycombe 2nds (25) 180 by 70 runs; Royal Ascot (25) 185-5 beat Wokingham 2nds (10) 183 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
High Wycombe 2
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
24
|
191
|
Thatcham Town
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
26
|
155
|
Beaconsfield
|
10
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
32
|
154
|
Finchampstead 2
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
52
|
154
|
Wargrave
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
26
|
143
|
Royal Ascot
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
44
|
116
|
Hurst
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
68
|
100
|
Wokingham 2
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
74
|
88
|
Aldershot
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
47
|
87
Division 4A
Binfield (25) 89-0 beat Bagshot 2nds (0) 85 by 10 wickets; White Waltham (25) 187-8 beat Newbury (12) 185 by two wickets; Reading 2nds (15) 223 lost to Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 225-9 by one wicket; Royal Ascot 2nds (5) 103 lost to Henley 3rds (25) 288-8 by 185 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (25) 111-3 beat Theale and Tilehurst (3) 109 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
11
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
24
|
216
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
42
|
189
|
Sulham & Ufton
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
53
|
175
|
Newbury
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
38
|
160
|
White Waltham
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
37
|
154
|
Theale & Tile
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
34
|
151
|
Reading 2
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
52
|
149
|
Bagshot 2
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
54
|
106
|
Henley 3
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
74
|
106
|
Royal Ascot 2
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
53
|
100
Division 5B
Wokingham 3rds (25) 196-3 beat Boyne Hill 3rds (9) 195 by seven wickets; Bracknell (25) 101-1 beat Falkland 3rds (2) 100 by nine wickets; Purley 2nds (6) 145 lost to Wargrave 2nds (25) 237-8 dec by 92 runs; Sonning 2nds (5) 190 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 326-2 by 136 runs; Eversley 2nds (8) 136-8 beat Thatcham Town 2nds (8) 132 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 3
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
23
|
190
|
Wargrave 2
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
29
|
184
|
Bracknell
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
58
|
180
|
Eversley 2
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
30
|
177
|
Falkland 3
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
24
|
171
|
Aldershot 2
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
26
|
168
|
Boyne Hill 3
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
52
|
144
|
Thatcham Town 2
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
62
|
139
|
Sonning 2
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
51
|
103
|
Purley 2
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
63
|
88
Division 7A
Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (25) 175-3 beat Kidmore End 2nds (7) 172 by seven wickets; Royal Ascot 3rds (25) 190-8 beat Theale and Tilehurst 3rds (12) 189-9 by two wickets; White Waltham 2nds (25) 158-5 beat Newbury 2nds (8) 156 by five wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 157-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 156 by five wickets; Yateley 2nds (25) 292-8 dec beat Eversley 3rds (9) 277 by 15 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Fleet 2
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
25
|
197
|
White Waltham 2
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
33
|
195
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
35
|
177
|
Kidmore End 2
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
38
|
165
|
Yateley 2
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
61
|
163
|
Wokingham 4
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
35
|
159
|
Royal Ascot 3
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
41
|
150
|
Newbury 2
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
46
|
143
|
Theale & Tile 3
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
62
|
94
|
Eversley 3
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
44
|
91
Division 8A
Datchet 4ths (20), Sonning 3rds (-10), match forfeited by Sonning 3rds; Hayes 3rds (20) 158 beat Boyne Hill 4ths (7) 83 by 75 runs; Royal Ascot 4ths (4) 89 lost to Bracknell 2nds (20) 219-6 by 130 runs; Bradfield 2nds (20) 85-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (1) 83 by 10 wickets; Wargrave 3rds (20) 249-7 beat Bagshot (7) 144 by 105 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Hayes 3
|
11
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
188
|
Wargrave 3
|
11
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
184
|
Bradfield 2
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
36
|
163
|
Bracknell 2
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
30
|
157
|
Bagshot 3
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
25
|
152
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
29
|
146
|
Boyne Hill 4
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
42
|
129
|
Royal Ascot 4
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
44
|
111
|
Datchet 4
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
51
|
93
|
Sonning 3
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
41
|
53
Division 9A
Eversley 4ths (20), Thatcham Town 4ths (-15), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Finchampstead 5ths (20) 156-2 beat Wokingham 5ths (5) 154-9 by eight wickets; Kidmore End 3rds (20) 240-8 beat Reading 4ths (9) 188 by 52 runs; Newbury 3rds (7) 98 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 4ths (20) 235-9 by 137 runs; Windsor 3rds (20) 248-6 beat Yateley 3rds (7) 171 by 77 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Finchampstead 5
|
11
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
194
|
Wokingham 5
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
168
|
Eversley 4
|
11
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
166
|
Kidmore End 3
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
31
|
158
|
Windsor 3
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
13
|
135
|
Maid & Bray 4
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
39
|
94
|
Newbury 3
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
52
|
89
|
Reading 4
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
36
|
78
|
Yateley 3
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
16
|
60
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
15
|
10
BERKSHIRE, MID BUCKS AND CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Championship
Braywood (24) 202-4, Penn and Tylers Green (7) 201-8; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (1) 71, Ley Hill (30) 72-2; Harpsden (11) 129-9, Peppard Stoke Row (16) 226-8; Ruislip Victoria (30) 213, Chalfont St Giles (11) 179; Welford Park (8) 251-4, West Reading (14) 367-5.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
11
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
261
|
Harpsden
|
12
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
219
|
Peppard SR
|
11
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
198
|
Ley Hill
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
196
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
183
|
Penn & TG
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
182
|
West Reading
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
160
|
Braywood
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
141
|
Welford Park
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
106
|
Crow & CW
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
76
MORRANT CHILTERN AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE
Premier Division
Downley (30) 133-1, Emmbrook and Bearwood (2) 131; Holmer Green (30) 283-8 dec, Holyport (5) 100; Hurley (3) 116, Ballinger Waggoners (30) 118-5; Littlewick Green (8) 262-5 dec, Pinkneys Green (27) 264-6; Monks Risborough (30) 152-7, Great Kingshill (6) 151.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holmer Green
|
11
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
285
|
M Risborough
|
11
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
227
|
Littlewick Green
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
201
|
Downley
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
198
|
Hurley
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
192
|
Pinkneys Green
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
180
|
Ballinger
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
172
|
Great Kingshill
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
169
|
Holyport
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
118
|
Emmbrook & B
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
75
Division 1
Amersham Hill (5) 164, Harpsden 2nds (30) 168-4; Knotty Green (9) 204-9, Little Marlow (29) 205-9; Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 209, Denham (30) 213-1; Pinner (2) 123, Coleshill (25) 126-3.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Denham
|
10
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
203
|
Knotty Green
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
174
|
Pinner
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
157
|
Coleshill
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
150
|
Little Marlow
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
149
|
Harpsden 2
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
149
|
Braywood 2
|
9
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
132
|
Amersham Hill
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
82
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
66
Division 3
Little Marlow 2nds (6) 256-9, Littlewick Green 2nds (24) 257-2; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (25) 147-7, Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (5) 144.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
9
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
184
|
Hurley 2
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
153
|
Little Marlow 2
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
147
|
Emmbrook & B 2
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
138
|
Penn & TG 2
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
127
|
AmerLee
|
9
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
114
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Checkendon (36) 97-6 beat Woodcote (5) 95 by four wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (37) 189-4 beat Mortimer West End (6) 186 by six wickets; Sandhurst (10) 190-9 losing draw to Berkshire County Sports (24) 271-7; Woodley (35) 243 beat Goring (12) 142 by 101 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Checkendon
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
274
|
34.2
|
Woodley
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
198
|
22.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
183
|
20.3
|
Berkshire CS
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
153
|
19.1
|
Woodcote
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
151
|
18.8
|
Sandhurst
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
164
|
18.2
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
161
|
17.8
|
Goring
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
151
|
16.7
|
Farley Hill
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
142
|
15.7
Division 1
Earley (35), Hawley (0), match conceded by Hawley; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 114 lost to Shinfield (37) 115-1 by nine wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (27) 253-9 winning draw against Waltham St Lawrence (10) 199-8; Twyford and Ruscombe (40) 143-4 beat Woodley 2nds (4) 142 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (32) 234-3 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (6) 231-5 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
11
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
339
|
33.9
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
11
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
280
|
28.0
|
Twyford & Rus
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
280
|
28.0
|
West Reading 2
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
211
|
23.4
|
Woodley 2
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
215
|
21.5
|
Crow & CW 2
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
184
|
18.4
|
Waltham St Law
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
149
|
14.9
|
Peppard SR 2
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
146
|
14.6
|
Earley
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
95
|
9.5
|
Hawley
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
68
|
6.1
Division 2
Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (34) 225-4 beat West Reading 3rds (7) 223-9 by six wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (34) 136-7 beat Purley 3rds (5) 135 by three wickets; Warfield (23) 176-6 winning draw against Knowl Hill (17) 175-8; Wokingham 6ths (5) 149-8 losing draw against Welford Park 2nds (26) 290-6.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
9
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
285
|
31.6
|
West Reading 3
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
226
|
25.1
|
Warfield
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
186
|
20.6
|
Welford Park 2
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
180
|
20.0
|
Sulham & U 3
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
157
|
19.6
|
Knowl Hill
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
150
|
18.7
|
Wokingham 6
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
161
|
17.8
|
Peppard SR 3
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
159
|
15.9
|
Purley 3
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
30
|
3.3
Division 3
Binfield 3rds (8) 234-6 lost to Shinfield 3rds (33) 235-7 by three wickets; Falkland Development (7) 255-7 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (33) 257-4 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
209
|
34.8
|
West Reading 4
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
178
|
29.6
|
Shinfield 3
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
151
|
21.5
|
Binfield 3
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
145
|
20.7
|
Earley 2
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
126
|
18.0
|
Mortimer
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
115
|
16.4
|
Crow & CW 3
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
91
|
15.1
|
Falkland Dev
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
75
|
9.3
23 July 2018
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning
