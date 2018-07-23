Semi-final heartache for midweek side

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
Monday, 23 July 2018
WEST READING beat PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S MIDWEEK XI as they triumphed by one run in a thrilling cup semi-final on Friday of last week.
West Reading started well until Scott Harris bowled the perfect in-swinging yorker to account for Adam Davidson, but Abid ul Wahab and Usman Tariq – dropped at first slip by Rich Ashton first ball – put on a handy partnership to put the visitors on top. Ul Wahab was run out and with Dion Sampson (2-26) in top form, West Reading were restricted to a par score of 136-8 from their 12 eight-ball overs.
In reply, Fergus Nutt (42) batted steadily, but despite the best efforts of Max Baker-Smith (40 not out from 26 balls) and Richard Ashton – who hit an unbeaten 22 from eight including three maximums in the last over – the home side could only reach 135-5.
23 July 2018
