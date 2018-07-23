Semi-final heartache for midweek side

WEST READING beat PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S MIDWEEK XI as they triumphed by one run in a thrilling cup semi-final on Friday of last week.

West Reading started well until Scott Harris bowled the perfect in-swinging yorker to account for Adam Davidson, but Abid ul Wahab and Usman Tariq – dropped at first slip by Rich Ashton first ball – put on a handy partnership to put the visitors on top. Ul Wahab was run out and with Dion Sampson (2-26) in top form, West Reading were restricted to a par score of 136-8 from their 12 eight-ball overs.

In reply, Fergus Nutt (42) batted steadily, but despite the best efforts of Max Baker-Smith (40 not out from 26 balls) and Richard Ashton – who hit an unbeaten 22 from eight including three maximums in the last over – the home side could only reach 135-5.