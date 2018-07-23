Monday, 23 July 2018

Ahmed in fine form for Greys Green

VISITORS GREYS GREEN ran out winners at WELFORD PARK on Sunday in a match played in hot conditions on a parched, rock-hard outfield.

Welford Park made a good start and were 50-1 off six overs. Succeeding batsmen showed the same intent but failed to adapt to the variations in pace employed by all the Greys Green bowlers and as a result, wickets tumbled, thereafter, to Rooke (4-32), Shafqat (2-22), Ahmed (2-39) and Davies (1-19).

A head-high return catch by Rooke, to dismiss the main batsman, W Herrington, was the highlight of the afternoon as Welford Park were dismissed for 123 from just 24 overs.

Greys Green openers Shafqat and Ahmed showed the home batsmen how to thrive on such a wicket with watchful defence when needed and firm, attacking stroke-play to deliveries of the wrong length. Neither player looked in difficulty and they surpassed the victory target, unseparated, with Shafqat 37 not out and Ahmed reaching his 50, with the winning boundary.

WELFORD PARK

M Chadha, c Rooke, b Ahmed

23

S Datta, b Ahmed

22

A Devgan, b Rooke

5

W Herrington, c & b Rooke

8

M Goldsworthy, b Rooke

12

I Herrington, c Lambert, b Davies

10

A Nagia, lbw, b Rooke

0

C Fox, not out

21

M Jurgens, b Shafqat

1

A Cale, b Shafqat

9

Extras

10

TOTAL (9 wkts)

121

Best bowling: T Rooke 4-32, M Shafqat 2-22, B Ahmed 2-39.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, not out

37

B Ahmed, not out

50

Extras

36

TOTAL (0 wkts)

123

