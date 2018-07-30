Monday, 30 July 2018

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Aston Rowant (10) 155-8, Henley (12) 165; Banbury (7) 157, Slough (25) 163; Oxford (2) 86, Finchampstead (25) 87-2; Thame Town (3) 167, High Wycombe (25) 304-3 dec; Tring Park (10) 160-9, Horspath (15) 240.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Aston Rowant

12

8

2

1

1

17

214

Slough

12

8

0

3

1

14

210

Henley

12

5

4

2

1

51

183

Tring Park

12

6

2

3

1

29

176

Banbury

12

5

3

4

0

52

171

High Wycombe

12

5

3

4

0

55

169

Finchampstead

12

3

2

6

1

65

147

Horspath

12

2

4

5

1

63

126

Oxford

12

1

3

7

1

57

92

Thame Town

12

1

1

9

1

39

68

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Henley 2nds (9) 217-7 drew with Boyne Hill (13) 295-9; Gerrards Cross (25) 117-4 beat North Maidenhead (4) 114 by six wickets; Cove (25) 136-4 beat Reading (6) 132 by six wickets; Slough 2nds (25) 150 beat Falkland (5) 88 by 62 runs; Stoke Green (25) 182-8 beat Cookham Dean (12) 180 by two wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cookham Dean

12

8

0

3

1

36

223

Cove

12

7

2

2

1

38

200

Stoke Green

12

6

2

3

1

45

197

Gerrards Cross

12

6

2

3

1

49

191

Boyne Hill

12

4

3

4

1

76

178

N Maidenhead

12

4

1

6

1

55

152

Slough 2

12

3

1

7

1

75

152

Falkland

12

3

4

4

1

66

142

Henley 2

12

3

2

6

1

66

138

Reading

12

2

1

8

1

56

108

Division 2A

Chesham 2nds (14) 302-7 drew with Kidmore End (7) 195-8; Maidenhead and Bray (6) 208 lost to Eversley (25) 223-8 by 15 runs; Marlow (25) 288-3 dec beat Amersham 2nds (5) 196 by 92 runs; OMT (6) 117 lost to Hayes (25) 225 by 108 runs; Kew (25) 225-4 beat Windsor (12) 221 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Hayes

12

11

0

0

1

0

262

Marlow

12

6

2

3

1

60

207

Eversley

12

6

2

3

1

40

182

Kidmore End

12

6

2

3

1

45

182

Amersham 2

12

5

1

5

1

59

176

Kew

12

5

1

5

1

46

173

Windsor

12

4

2

5

1

71

168

Maid & Bray

12

3

2

6

1

64

138

Chesham 2

12

1

3

7

1

84

116

OMT

12

0

1

10

1

66

64

Division 2B

Finchampstead 2nds (25) 231-8 beat Royal Ascot (5) 113 by 118 runs; High Wycombe 2nds (25) 307-9 beat Aldershot (15) 303-7 by one wicket; Wargrave (25) 177-6 beat Thatcham Town (11) 176 by four wickets; Beaconsfield (25) 190-2 beat Wokingham 2nds (9) 189 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

High Wycombe 2

11

8

1

1

1

24

216

Beaconsfield

11

6

0

4

1

32

179

Finchampstead 2

11

5

1

4

1

52

179

Wargrave

10

6

2

1

1

26

168

Thatcham Town

11

5

2

2

2

37

166

Royal Ascot

11

3

2

5

1

49

121

Aldershot

10

2

2

6

0

62

102

Hurst

10

1

2

6

1

68

100

Wokingham 2

11

0

2

7

2

83

97

Division 4A

Newbury (25) 171-8 beat Bagshot 2nds (10) 167 by two wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 210-5 beat Theale and Tilehurst (12) 209-7 by five wickets; Reading 2nds (25) 185-6 beat Royal Ascot 2nds (11) 184-7 by four wickets; Binfield (25) 41-3 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton (1) 40 by seven wickets; White Waltham (25) 173-5 beat Henley 3rds (8) 172 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Binfield

12

9

1

1

1

24

241

Boyne Hill 2

12

7

2

2

1

42

214

Newbury

12

6

2

3

1

38

185

White Waltham

12

6

2

3

1

37

179

Sulham & Ufton

12

5

2

4

1

54

176

Reading 2

12

5

1

5

1

52

174

Theale & Tile

12

5

1

5

1

46

163

Bagshot 2

12

2

1

8

1

64

116

Henley 3

12

1

0

10

1

82

114

Royal Ascot 2

12

2

2

7

1

64

111

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 134-7 beat Purley 2nds (7) 132 by three wickets; Bracknell (25) 218-8 beat Boyne Hill 3rds (14) 214 by two wickets; Eversley 2nds (25) 198-4 beat Falkland 3rds (10) 195-9 by six wickets; Wargrave 2nds (25) 146-1 beat Thatcham Town 2nds (4) 142 by nine wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 72-0 beat Sonning 2nds (0) 69 by 10 wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 3

12

8

0

3

1

23

215

Wargrave 2

12

8

0

4

0

29

209

Bracknell

12

6

2

3

1

58

205

Eversley 2

12

7

2

2

1

30

202

Aldershot 2

12

7

0

4

1

26

193

Falkland 3

12

6

0

5

1

34

181

Boyne Hill 3

12

4

1

6

1

66

158

Thatcham Town 2

12

3

1

7

1

66

143

Sonning 2

12

2

1

8

1

51

103

Purley 2

12

1

1

10

0

70

95

Division 7A

Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (25) 70-1 beat Eversley 3rds (0) 69 by nine wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 155-5 beat Royal Ascot 3rds (8) 153 by five wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 249-9 beat Wokingham 4ths (9) 228 by 21 runs; Yateley 2nds (25) 218-5 beat Newbury 2nds (12) 216-9 by five wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 3rds (-10), White Waltham 2nds (25), match forfeited by Theale and Tilehurst 3rds.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Fleet 2

12

8

0

3

1

25

222

White Waltham 2

12

7

2

1

1

33

220

Sulham & Ufton 2

12

7

0

4

1

35

202

Kidmore End 2

12

6

1

4

1

38

190

Yateley 2

12

5

1

5

1

61

188

Wokingham 4

12

5

1

4

2

44

168

Royal Ascot 3

12

4

1

5

2

49

158

Newbury 2

12

4

0

7

1

58

155

Eversley 3

12

2

1

8

1

44

91

Theale & Tile 3

12

1

1

8

1

62

84

Division 8A

Bagshot 3rds (20) 168 beat Hayes 3rds (10) 159 by nine runs; Bracknell 2nds (20) 252-5 beat Boyne Hill 4ths (9) 251-2 by five wickets; Bradfield 2nds (20) 199-7 beat Wargrave 3rds (9) 196-8 by three wickets; Royal Ascot 4ths (20) 256-5 beat Datchet 4ths (5) 118 by 138 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (20) 286-7 beat Sonning 3rds (10) 285-4 by three wickets.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Hayes 3

12

8

1

2

1

16

198

Wargrave 3

12

8

0

3

1

26

193

Bradfield 2

12

7

0

4

1

36

183

Bracknell 2

12

7

0

4

1

30

177

Bagshot 3

12

7

0

4

1

25

172

Thatcham Town 3

12

6

1

4

1

29

166

Boyne Hill 4

12

4

0

7

1

51

138

Royal Ascot 4

12

4

0

7

1

44

131

Datchet 4

12

2

0

9

1

56

98

Sonning 3

12

1

0

10

1

51

63

Division 9A

Kidmore End 3rds (9) 184-8 lost to Finchampstead 5ths (20) 193-7 by nine runs; Reading 4ths (20) 196-4 beat Maidenhead and Bray 4ths (7) 192 by six wickets; Newbury 3rds (20) 159-7 beat Thatcham Town 4ths (8) 158 by three wickets; Wokingham 5ths (20) 183-9 beat Windsor 3rds (11) 182-9 by one wicket; Yateley 3rds (-15), Eversley 4ths (20), match forfeited by Yateley 3rds.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Finchampstead 5

12

10

0

0

2

0

214

Wokingham 5

12

8

0

3

1

21

188

Eversley 4

12

9

0

3

0

19

186

Kidmore End 3

12

6

0

5

1

40

167

Windsor 3

12

6

0

5

1

24

146

Newbury 3

12

4

0

8

0

52

109

Maidenhead & Bray 4

12

3

0

9

0

46

101

Reading 4

12

4

0

7

1

37

99

Yateley 3

12

3

0

7

2

16

40

Thatcham Town 4

12

3

0

9

0

23

18

BERKSHIRE, MID BUCKS AND CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Championship

Chalfont St Giles (16) 298-8, Peppard Stoke Row (10) 216-9; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (8) 174, Braywood (30) 273-8; Ley Hill (30) 190-7, Welford Park (7) 188; Penn and Tylers Green (3) 103, Ruislip Victoria (30) 107-4; West Reading (8) 243-9, Harpsden (29) 246-7.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Chalfont St Giles

12

1

8

2

1

277

Harpsden

13

2

7

2

2

244

Ley Hill

12

1

6

2

3

226

Ruislip Victoria

13

2

5

0

6

213

Peppard SR

12

1

6

2

3

208

Penn & TG

12

1

5

0

6

185

Braywood

12

1

5

1

5

171

West Reading

11

1

3

2

6

160

Welford Park

12

1

1

3

7

113

Crow & CW

12

1

1

0

10

84

MORRANT CHILTERN AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Ballinger Waggoners (30) 290-6, Littlewick Green (6) 165; Holmer Green (30) 253-6 dec, Hurley (3) 46; Holyport (4) 156-9, Downley (25) 159-3; Pinkneys Green (23) 180-5, Great Kingshill (6) 179-7.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holmer Green

12

0

10

0

1

315

M Risborough

12

1

7

2

2

257

Downley

12

1

6

1

3

223

Littlewick Green

12

1

5

2

4

207

Pinkneys Green

12

1

5

2

4

203

Hurley

12

1

5

1

5

195

Great Kingshill

12

1

4

0

7

175

Ballinger

11

1

3

3

4

172

Holyport

12

0

2

1

9

122

Emmbrook & B

11

1

0

2

8

75

Division 1

Braywood 2nds (29) 231-9, Little Marlow (9) 230-9; Coleshill (23) 265-6, Amesham Hill (8) 262-6; Harpsden 2nds (30) 242, Knotty Green (5) 97; Pinner (30), Pinkneys Green (0), match conceded by Pinkneys Green.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Denham

10

1

6

3

0

203

Pinner

11

2

5

1

3

187

Harpsden 2

11

2

4

3

2

179

Knotty Green

11

1

4

3

3

179

Coleshill

11

1

5

2

3

173

Braywood 2

10

0

4

3

3

161

Little Marlow

10

1

4

1

4

158

Amersham Hill

11

1

1

2

7

90

Pinkneys Green 2

11

1

1

0

9

66

Division 3

Little Marlow 2nds (6) 280-2, AmerLee (21) 282-2; Littlewick Green 2nds (9) 205-6, Hurley 2nds (15) 295-7 dec.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Littlewick Green 2

10

1

6

1

2

193

Hurley 2

10

1

5

1

3

168

Little Marlow 2

10

1

4

0

5

153

Emm & Bear 2

10

0

4

0

6

138

AmerLee

10

0

4

0

6

135

Penn & TG 2

10

1

4

0

5

127

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (33) 209-7 beat Farley Hill (8) 206-6 by three wickets; Goring (12) 203 lost to Checkendon (39) 207-5 by five wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (5) 181-9 lost to Sandhurst (33) 185-3 by five wickets; Mortimer West End (35) 183-4 beat Woodley (6) 179 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Checkendon

10

7

2

0

1

313

34.7

Mortimer WE

11

5

1

4

1

218

21.8

Berkshire CS

11

5

2

2

2

186

20.6

Woodley

11

3

3

3

1

204

20.4

Sandhurst

11

4

2

4

1

197

19.7

Woodcote

10

3

1

4

2

151

18.8

Ibis Mapledurham

11

2

4

4

1

166

16.6

Goring

11

1

3

6

1

163

16.3

Farley Hill

10

3

2

5

0

150

15.0

Division 1

Hawley (7) 163 lost to West Reading 2nds (34) 164-9 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (35) 185-3 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (10) 184 by seven wickets; Shinfield (35) 166 beat Earley (5) 74 by 92 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (34) 207-6 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (8) 204-9 by four wickets; Woodley 2nds (3) 160 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (40) 259-1 by 99 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

12

9

2

0

1

374

34.0

Stratfield T/HW

12

6

3

2

1

320

29.0

Twyford & Rus

12

5

2

4

1

290

26.3

West Reading 2

11

6

2

2

1

245

24.5

Woodley 2

12

5

2

4

1

218

19.8

Crow & CW 2

12

4

2

5

1

192

17.4

Waltham St Law

12

4

3

4

1

183

16.6

Peppard SR 2

12

3

2

6

1

181

16.4

Earley

11

1

3

7

0

100

9.0

Hawley

12

1

1

10

0

75

6.2

Division 2

Knowl Hill (4) 104 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (34) 176-7 by 72 runs; Warfield (35), Wokingham 6ths (0), match conceded by Wokingham; Welford Park 2nds (9) 186-6 losing draw against Shinfield 2nds (28) 200-7; West Reading 3rds (35) 246 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (8) 160 by 86 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

10

8

1

1

0

313

31.3

West Reading 3

10

6

2

2

0

261

26.1

Warfield

11

4

2

4

1

221

22.1

Welford Park 2

10

3

5

2

0

189

18.9

Sulham & Ufton 3

10

3

2

4

1

165

18.3

Peppard SR 3

11

4

2

4

0

193

17.5

Knowl Hill

10

3

2

4

1

154

17.1

Wokingham 6

10

4

1

5

0

161

16.1

Purley 3

10

0

1

8

1

30

3.3

Division 3

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (9) 134-7 losing draw against Binfield 3rds (26) 213; Earley 2nds (6) 122 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 211 by 89 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Mortimer WE 2

9

7

0

0

2

244

34.8

West Reading 4

8

5

0

1

2

178

29.6

Binfield 3

9

3

1

4

1

171

21.3

Shinfield 3

10

4

0

4

2

157

19.6

Mortimer

9

4

0

4

1

150

18.7

Earley 2

8

3

0

5

0

132

16.5

Crow & CW 3

8

2

1

4

1

100

14.2

Falkland Dev

9

1

0

7

1

75

9.3

