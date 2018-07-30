Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring's annual entry into the
Monday, 30 July 2018
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Aston Rowant (10) 155-8, Henley (12) 165; Banbury (7) 157, Slough (25) 163; Oxford (2) 86, Finchampstead (25) 87-2; Thame Town (3) 167, High Wycombe (25) 304-3 dec; Tring Park (10) 160-9, Horspath (15) 240.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Aston Rowant
|
12
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
17
|
214
|
Slough
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
14
|
210
|
Henley
|
12
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
51
|
183
|
Tring Park
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
29
|
176
|
Banbury
|
12
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
52
|
171
|
High Wycombe
|
12
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
55
|
169
|
Finchampstead
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
65
|
147
|
Horspath
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
63
|
126
|
Oxford
|
12
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
57
|
92
|
Thame Town
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
39
|
68
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Henley 2nds (9) 217-7 drew with Boyne Hill (13) 295-9; Gerrards Cross (25) 117-4 beat North Maidenhead (4) 114 by six wickets; Cove (25) 136-4 beat Reading (6) 132 by six wickets; Slough 2nds (25) 150 beat Falkland (5) 88 by 62 runs; Stoke Green (25) 182-8 beat Cookham Dean (12) 180 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cookham Dean
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
36
|
223
|
Cove
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
38
|
200
|
Stoke Green
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
45
|
197
|
Gerrards Cross
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
49
|
191
|
Boyne Hill
|
12
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
76
|
178
|
N Maidenhead
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
55
|
152
|
Slough 2
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
75
|
152
|
Falkland
|
12
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
66
|
142
|
Henley 2
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
66
|
138
|
Reading
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
56
|
108
Division 2A
Chesham 2nds (14) 302-7 drew with Kidmore End (7) 195-8; Maidenhead and Bray (6) 208 lost to Eversley (25) 223-8 by 15 runs; Marlow (25) 288-3 dec beat Amersham 2nds (5) 196 by 92 runs; OMT (6) 117 lost to Hayes (25) 225 by 108 runs; Kew (25) 225-4 beat Windsor (12) 221 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Hayes
|
12
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
262
|
Marlow
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
60
|
207
|
Eversley
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
40
|
182
|
Kidmore End
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
45
|
182
|
Amersham 2
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
59
|
176
|
Kew
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
46
|
173
|
Windsor
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
71
|
168
|
Maid & Bray
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
64
|
138
|
Chesham 2
|
12
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
84
|
116
|
OMT
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
1
|
66
|
64
Division 2B
Finchampstead 2nds (25) 231-8 beat Royal Ascot (5) 113 by 118 runs; High Wycombe 2nds (25) 307-9 beat Aldershot (15) 303-7 by one wicket; Wargrave (25) 177-6 beat Thatcham Town (11) 176 by four wickets; Beaconsfield (25) 190-2 beat Wokingham 2nds (9) 189 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
High Wycombe 2
|
11
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
24
|
216
|
Beaconsfield
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
32
|
179
|
Finchampstead 2
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
52
|
179
|
Wargrave
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
26
|
168
|
Thatcham Town
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
37
|
166
|
Royal Ascot
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
49
|
121
|
Aldershot
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
62
|
102
|
Hurst
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
68
|
100
|
Wokingham 2
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
83
|
97
Division 4A
Newbury (25) 171-8 beat Bagshot 2nds (10) 167 by two wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 210-5 beat Theale and Tilehurst (12) 209-7 by five wickets; Reading 2nds (25) 185-6 beat Royal Ascot 2nds (11) 184-7 by four wickets; Binfield (25) 41-3 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton (1) 40 by seven wickets; White Waltham (25) 173-5 beat Henley 3rds (8) 172 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
12
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
24
|
241
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
42
|
214
|
Newbury
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
38
|
185
|
White Waltham
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
37
|
179
|
Sulham & Ufton
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
54
|
176
|
Reading 2
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
52
|
174
|
Theale & Tile
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
46
|
163
|
Bagshot 2
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
64
|
116
|
Henley 3
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
82
|
114
|
Royal Ascot 2
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
64
|
111
Division 5B
Aldershot 2nds (25) 134-7 beat Purley 2nds (7) 132 by three wickets; Bracknell (25) 218-8 beat Boyne Hill 3rds (14) 214 by two wickets; Eversley 2nds (25) 198-4 beat Falkland 3rds (10) 195-9 by six wickets; Wargrave 2nds (25) 146-1 beat Thatcham Town 2nds (4) 142 by nine wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 72-0 beat Sonning 2nds (0) 69 by 10 wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 3
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
23
|
215
|
Wargrave 2
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
29
|
209
|
Bracknell
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
58
|
205
|
Eversley 2
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
30
|
202
|
Aldershot 2
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
26
|
193
|
Falkland 3
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
34
|
181
|
Boyne Hill 3
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
66
|
158
|
Thatcham Town 2
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
66
|
143
|
Sonning 2
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
51
|
103
|
Purley 2
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
70
|
95
Division 7A
Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (25) 70-1 beat Eversley 3rds (0) 69 by nine wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 155-5 beat Royal Ascot 3rds (8) 153 by five wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 249-9 beat Wokingham 4ths (9) 228 by 21 runs; Yateley 2nds (25) 218-5 beat Newbury 2nds (12) 216-9 by five wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 3rds (-10), White Waltham 2nds (25), match forfeited by Theale and Tilehurst 3rds.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Fleet 2
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
25
|
222
|
White Waltham 2
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
33
|
220
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
35
|
202
|
Kidmore End 2
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
38
|
190
|
Yateley 2
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
61
|
188
|
Wokingham 4
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
44
|
168
|
Royal Ascot 3
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
49
|
158
|
Newbury 2
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
58
|
155
|
Eversley 3
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
44
|
91
|
Theale & Tile 3
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
62
|
84
Division 8A
Bagshot 3rds (20) 168 beat Hayes 3rds (10) 159 by nine runs; Bracknell 2nds (20) 252-5 beat Boyne Hill 4ths (9) 251-2 by five wickets; Bradfield 2nds (20) 199-7 beat Wargrave 3rds (9) 196-8 by three wickets; Royal Ascot 4ths (20) 256-5 beat Datchet 4ths (5) 118 by 138 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (20) 286-7 beat Sonning 3rds (10) 285-4 by three wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Hayes 3
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
16
|
198
|
Wargrave 3
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
26
|
193
|
Bradfield 2
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
36
|
183
|
Bracknell 2
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
30
|
177
|
Bagshot 3
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
25
|
172
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
29
|
166
|
Boyne Hill 4
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
51
|
138
|
Royal Ascot 4
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
44
|
131
|
Datchet 4
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
56
|
98
|
Sonning 3
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
51
|
63
Division 9A
Kidmore End 3rds (9) 184-8 lost to Finchampstead 5ths (20) 193-7 by nine runs; Reading 4ths (20) 196-4 beat Maidenhead and Bray 4ths (7) 192 by six wickets; Newbury 3rds (20) 159-7 beat Thatcham Town 4ths (8) 158 by three wickets; Wokingham 5ths (20) 183-9 beat Windsor 3rds (11) 182-9 by one wicket; Yateley 3rds (-15), Eversley 4ths (20), match forfeited by Yateley 3rds.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Finchampstead 5
|
12
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
214
|
Wokingham 5
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
188
|
Eversley 4
|
12
|
9
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
186
|
Kidmore End 3
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
40
|
167
|
Windsor 3
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
24
|
146
|
Newbury 3
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
52
|
109
|
Maidenhead & Bray 4
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
46
|
101
|
Reading 4
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
37
|
99
|
Yateley 3
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
16
|
40
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
23
|
18
BERKSHIRE, MID BUCKS AND CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Championship
Chalfont St Giles (16) 298-8, Peppard Stoke Row (10) 216-9; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (8) 174, Braywood (30) 273-8; Ley Hill (30) 190-7, Welford Park (7) 188; Penn and Tylers Green (3) 103, Ruislip Victoria (30) 107-4; West Reading (8) 243-9, Harpsden (29) 246-7.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
12
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
277
|
Harpsden
|
13
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
244
|
Ley Hill
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
226
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
13
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
6
|
213
|
Peppard SR
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
208
|
Penn & TG
|
12
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
6
|
185
|
Braywood
|
12
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
171
|
West Reading
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
160
|
Welford Park
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
113
|
Crow & CW
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
84
MORRANT CHILTERN AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE
Premier Division
Ballinger Waggoners (30) 290-6, Littlewick Green (6) 165; Holmer Green (30) 253-6 dec, Hurley (3) 46; Holyport (4) 156-9, Downley (25) 159-3; Pinkneys Green (23) 180-5, Great Kingshill (6) 179-7.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holmer Green
|
12
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
315
|
M Risborough
|
12
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
257
|
Downley
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
223
|
Littlewick Green
|
12
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
207
|
Pinkneys Green
|
12
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
203
|
Hurley
|
12
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
195
|
Great Kingshill
|
12
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
175
|
Ballinger
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
172
|
Holyport
|
12
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
122
|
Emmbrook & B
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
75
Division 1
Braywood 2nds (29) 231-9, Little Marlow (9) 230-9; Coleshill (23) 265-6, Amesham Hill (8) 262-6; Harpsden 2nds (30) 242, Knotty Green (5) 97; Pinner (30), Pinkneys Green (0), match conceded by Pinkneys Green.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Denham
|
10
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
203
|
Pinner
|
11
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
187
|
Harpsden 2
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
179
|
Knotty Green
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
179
|
Coleshill
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
173
|
Braywood 2
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
161
|
Little Marlow
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
158
|
Amersham Hill
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
90
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
66
Division 3
Little Marlow 2nds (6) 280-2, AmerLee (21) 282-2; Littlewick Green 2nds (9) 205-6, Hurley 2nds (15) 295-7 dec.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
10
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
193
|
Hurley 2
|
10
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
168
|
Little Marlow 2
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
153
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
138
|
AmerLee
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
135
|
Penn & TG 2
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
127
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Berkshire County Sports (33) 209-7 beat Farley Hill (8) 206-6 by three wickets; Goring (12) 203 lost to Checkendon (39) 207-5 by five wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (5) 181-9 lost to Sandhurst (33) 185-3 by five wickets; Mortimer West End (35) 183-4 beat Woodley (6) 179 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Checkendon
|
10
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
313
|
34.7
|
Mortimer WE
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
218
|
21.8
|
Berkshire CS
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
186
|
20.6
|
Woodley
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
204
|
20.4
|
Sandhurst
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
197
|
19.7
|
Woodcote
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
151
|
18.8
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
166
|
16.6
|
Goring
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
163
|
16.3
|
Farley Hill
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
150
|
15.0
Division 1
Hawley (7) 163 lost to West Reading 2nds (34) 164-9 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (35) 185-3 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (10) 184 by seven wickets; Shinfield (35) 166 beat Earley (5) 74 by 92 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (34) 207-6 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (8) 204-9 by four wickets; Woodley 2nds (3) 160 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (40) 259-1 by 99 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
12
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
374
|
34.0
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
12
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
320
|
29.0
|
Twyford & Rus
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
290
|
26.3
|
West Reading 2
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
245
|
24.5
|
Woodley 2
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
218
|
19.8
|
Crow & CW 2
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
192
|
17.4
|
Waltham St Law
|
12
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
183
|
16.6
|
Peppard SR 2
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
181
|
16.4
|
Earley
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
100
|
9.0
|
Hawley
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
75
|
6.2
Division 2
Knowl Hill (4) 104 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (34) 176-7 by 72 runs; Warfield (35), Wokingham 6ths (0), match conceded by Wokingham; Welford Park 2nds (9) 186-6 losing draw against Shinfield 2nds (28) 200-7; West Reading 3rds (35) 246 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (8) 160 by 86 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
313
|
31.3
|
West Reading 3
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
261
|
26.1
|
Warfield
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
221
|
22.1
|
Welford Park 2
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
189
|
18.9
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
165
|
18.3
|
Peppard SR 3
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
193
|
17.5
|
Knowl Hill
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
154
|
17.1
|
Wokingham 6
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
161
|
16.1
|
Purley 3
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
30
|
3.3
Division 3
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (9) 134-7 losing draw against Binfield 3rds (26) 213; Earley 2nds (6) 122 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 211 by 89 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
244
|
34.8
|
West Reading 4
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
178
|
29.6
|
Binfield 3
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
171
|
21.3
|
Shinfield 3
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
157
|
19.6
|
Mortimer
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
150
|
18.7
|
Earley 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
132
|
16.5
|
Crow & CW 3
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
100
|
14.2
|
Falkland Dev
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
75
|
9.3
30 July 2018
ORGANISERS of Goring's annual entry into the
