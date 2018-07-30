HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Aston Rowant (10) 155-8, Henley (12) 165; Banbury (7) 157, Slough (25) 163; Oxford (2) 86, Finchampstead (25) 87-2; Thame Town (3) 167, High Wycombe (25) 304-3 dec; Tring Park (10) 160-9, Horspath (15) 240.

P W D L A/C B Ps Aston Rowant 12 8 2 1 1 17 214 Slough 12 8 0 3 1 14 210 Henley 12 5 4 2 1 51 183 Tring Park 12 6 2 3 1 29 176 Banbury 12 5 3 4 0 52 171 High Wycombe 12 5 3 4 0 55 169 Finchampstead 12 3 2 6 1 65 147 Horspath 12 2 4 5 1 63 126 Oxford 12 1 3 7 1 57 92 Thame Town 12 1 1 9 1 39 68

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Henley 2nds (9) 217-7 drew with Boyne Hill (13) 295-9; Gerrards Cross (25) 117-4 beat North Maidenhead (4) 114 by six wickets; Cove (25) 136-4 beat Reading (6) 132 by six wickets; Slough 2nds (25) 150 beat Falkland (5) 88 by 62 runs; Stoke Green (25) 182-8 beat Cookham Dean (12) 180 by two wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cookham Dean 12 8 0 3 1 36 223 Cove 12 7 2 2 1 38 200 Stoke Green 12 6 2 3 1 45 197 Gerrards Cross 12 6 2 3 1 49 191 Boyne Hill 12 4 3 4 1 76 178 N Maidenhead 12 4 1 6 1 55 152 Slough 2 12 3 1 7 1 75 152 Falkland 12 3 4 4 1 66 142 Henley 2 12 3 2 6 1 66 138 Reading 12 2 1 8 1 56 108

Division 2A

Chesham 2nds (14) 302-7 drew with Kidmore End (7) 195-8; Maidenhead and Bray (6) 208 lost to Eversley (25) 223-8 by 15 runs; Marlow (25) 288-3 dec beat Amersham 2nds (5) 196 by 92 runs; OMT (6) 117 lost to Hayes (25) 225 by 108 runs; Kew (25) 225-4 beat Windsor (12) 221 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Hayes 12 11 0 0 1 0 262 Marlow 12 6 2 3 1 60 207 Eversley 12 6 2 3 1 40 182 Kidmore End 12 6 2 3 1 45 182 Amersham 2 12 5 1 5 1 59 176 Kew 12 5 1 5 1 46 173 Windsor 12 4 2 5 1 71 168 Maid & Bray 12 3 2 6 1 64 138 Chesham 2 12 1 3 7 1 84 116 OMT 12 0 1 10 1 66 64

Division 2B

Finchampstead 2nds (25) 231-8 beat Royal Ascot (5) 113 by 118 runs; High Wycombe 2nds (25) 307-9 beat Aldershot (15) 303-7 by one wicket; Wargrave (25) 177-6 beat Thatcham Town (11) 176 by four wickets; Beaconsfield (25) 190-2 beat Wokingham 2nds (9) 189 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps High Wycombe 2 11 8 1 1 1 24 216 Beaconsfield 11 6 0 4 1 32 179 Finchampstead 2 11 5 1 4 1 52 179 Wargrave 10 6 2 1 1 26 168 Thatcham Town 11 5 2 2 2 37 166 Royal Ascot 11 3 2 5 1 49 121 Aldershot 10 2 2 6 0 62 102 Hurst 10 1 2 6 1 68 100 Wokingham 2 11 0 2 7 2 83 97

Division 4A

Newbury (25) 171-8 beat Bagshot 2nds (10) 167 by two wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 210-5 beat Theale and Tilehurst (12) 209-7 by five wickets; Reading 2nds (25) 185-6 beat Royal Ascot 2nds (11) 184-7 by four wickets; Binfield (25) 41-3 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton (1) 40 by seven wickets; White Waltham (25) 173-5 beat Henley 3rds (8) 172 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Binfield 12 9 1 1 1 24 241 Boyne Hill 2 12 7 2 2 1 42 214 Newbury 12 6 2 3 1 38 185 White Waltham 12 6 2 3 1 37 179 Sulham & Ufton 12 5 2 4 1 54 176 Reading 2 12 5 1 5 1 52 174 Theale & Tile 12 5 1 5 1 46 163 Bagshot 2 12 2 1 8 1 64 116 Henley 3 12 1 0 10 1 82 114 Royal Ascot 2 12 2 2 7 1 64 111

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 134-7 beat Purley 2nds (7) 132 by three wickets; Bracknell (25) 218-8 beat Boyne Hill 3rds (14) 214 by two wickets; Eversley 2nds (25) 198-4 beat Falkland 3rds (10) 195-9 by six wickets; Wargrave 2nds (25) 146-1 beat Thatcham Town 2nds (4) 142 by nine wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 72-0 beat Sonning 2nds (0) 69 by 10 wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 3 12 8 0 3 1 23 215 Wargrave 2 12 8 0 4 0 29 209 Bracknell 12 6 2 3 1 58 205 Eversley 2 12 7 2 2 1 30 202 Aldershot 2 12 7 0 4 1 26 193 Falkland 3 12 6 0 5 1 34 181 Boyne Hill 3 12 4 1 6 1 66 158 Thatcham Town 2 12 3 1 7 1 66 143 Sonning 2 12 2 1 8 1 51 103 Purley 2 12 1 1 10 0 70 95

Division 7A

Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (25) 70-1 beat Eversley 3rds (0) 69 by nine wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 155-5 beat Royal Ascot 3rds (8) 153 by five wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 249-9 beat Wokingham 4ths (9) 228 by 21 runs; Yateley 2nds (25) 218-5 beat Newbury 2nds (12) 216-9 by five wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 3rds (-10), White Waltham 2nds (25), match forfeited by Theale and Tilehurst 3rds.

P W D L A/C B Ps Fleet 2 12 8 0 3 1 25 222 White Waltham 2 12 7 2 1 1 33 220 Sulham & Ufton 2 12 7 0 4 1 35 202 Kidmore End 2 12 6 1 4 1 38 190 Yateley 2 12 5 1 5 1 61 188 Wokingham 4 12 5 1 4 2 44 168 Royal Ascot 3 12 4 1 5 2 49 158 Newbury 2 12 4 0 7 1 58 155 Eversley 3 12 2 1 8 1 44 91 Theale & Tile 3 12 1 1 8 1 62 84

Division 8A

Bagshot 3rds (20) 168 beat Hayes 3rds (10) 159 by nine runs; Bracknell 2nds (20) 252-5 beat Boyne Hill 4ths (9) 251-2 by five wickets; Bradfield 2nds (20) 199-7 beat Wargrave 3rds (9) 196-8 by three wickets; Royal Ascot 4ths (20) 256-5 beat Datchet 4ths (5) 118 by 138 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (20) 286-7 beat Sonning 3rds (10) 285-4 by three wickets.

P W T L A/C B Ps Hayes 3 12 8 1 2 1 16 198 Wargrave 3 12 8 0 3 1 26 193 Bradfield 2 12 7 0 4 1 36 183 Bracknell 2 12 7 0 4 1 30 177 Bagshot 3 12 7 0 4 1 25 172 Thatcham Town 3 12 6 1 4 1 29 166 Boyne Hill 4 12 4 0 7 1 51 138 Royal Ascot 4 12 4 0 7 1 44 131 Datchet 4 12 2 0 9 1 56 98 Sonning 3 12 1 0 10 1 51 63

Division 9A

Kidmore End 3rds (9) 184-8 lost to Finchampstead 5ths (20) 193-7 by nine runs; Reading 4ths (20) 196-4 beat Maidenhead and Bray 4ths (7) 192 by six wickets; Newbury 3rds (20) 159-7 beat Thatcham Town 4ths (8) 158 by three wickets; Wokingham 5ths (20) 183-9 beat Windsor 3rds (11) 182-9 by one wicket; Yateley 3rds (-15), Eversley 4ths (20), match forfeited by Yateley 3rds.

P W T L A/C B Ps Finchampstead 5 12 10 0 0 2 0 214 Wokingham 5 12 8 0 3 1 21 188 Eversley 4 12 9 0 3 0 19 186 Kidmore End 3 12 6 0 5 1 40 167 Windsor 3 12 6 0 5 1 24 146 Newbury 3 12 4 0 8 0 52 109 Maidenhead & Bray 4 12 3 0 9 0 46 101 Reading 4 12 4 0 7 1 37 99 Yateley 3 12 3 0 7 2 16 40 Thatcham Town 4 12 3 0 9 0 23 18

BERKSHIRE, MID BUCKS AND CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Championship

Chalfont St Giles (16) 298-8, Peppard Stoke Row (10) 216-9; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (8) 174, Braywood (30) 273-8; Ley Hill (30) 190-7, Welford Park (7) 188; Penn and Tylers Green (3) 103, Ruislip Victoria (30) 107-4; West Reading (8) 243-9, Harpsden (29) 246-7.

P A W D L Ps Chalfont St Giles 12 1 8 2 1 277 Harpsden 13 2 7 2 2 244 Ley Hill 12 1 6 2 3 226 Ruislip Victoria 13 2 5 0 6 213 Peppard SR 12 1 6 2 3 208 Penn & TG 12 1 5 0 6 185 Braywood 12 1 5 1 5 171 West Reading 11 1 3 2 6 160 Welford Park 12 1 1 3 7 113 Crow & CW 12 1 1 0 10 84

MORRANT CHILTERN AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Ballinger Waggoners (30) 290-6, Littlewick Green (6) 165; Holmer Green (30) 253-6 dec, Hurley (3) 46; Holyport (4) 156-9, Downley (25) 159-3; Pinkneys Green (23) 180-5, Great Kingshill (6) 179-7.

P A W D L Ps Holmer Green 12 0 10 0 1 315 M Risborough 12 1 7 2 2 257 Downley 12 1 6 1 3 223 Littlewick Green 12 1 5 2 4 207 Pinkneys Green 12 1 5 2 4 203 Hurley 12 1 5 1 5 195 Great Kingshill 12 1 4 0 7 175 Ballinger 11 1 3 3 4 172 Holyport 12 0 2 1 9 122 Emmbrook & B 11 1 0 2 8 75

Division 1

Braywood 2nds (29) 231-9, Little Marlow (9) 230-9; Coleshill (23) 265-6, Amesham Hill (8) 262-6; Harpsden 2nds (30) 242, Knotty Green (5) 97; Pinner (30), Pinkneys Green (0), match conceded by Pinkneys Green.

P A W D L Ps Denham 10 1 6 3 0 203 Pinner 11 2 5 1 3 187 Harpsden 2 11 2 4 3 2 179 Knotty Green 11 1 4 3 3 179 Coleshill 11 1 5 2 3 173 Braywood 2 10 0 4 3 3 161 Little Marlow 10 1 4 1 4 158 Amersham Hill 11 1 1 2 7 90 Pinkneys Green 2 11 1 1 0 9 66

Division 3

Little Marlow 2nds (6) 280-2, AmerLee (21) 282-2; Littlewick Green 2nds (9) 205-6, Hurley 2nds (15) 295-7 dec.

P A W D L Ps Littlewick Green 2 10 1 6 1 2 193 Hurley 2 10 1 5 1 3 168 Little Marlow 2 10 1 4 0 5 153 Emm & Bear 2 10 0 4 0 6 138 AmerLee 10 0 4 0 6 135 Penn & TG 2 10 1 4 0 5 127

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (33) 209-7 beat Farley Hill (8) 206-6 by three wickets; Goring (12) 203 lost to Checkendon (39) 207-5 by five wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (5) 181-9 lost to Sandhurst (33) 185-3 by five wickets; Mortimer West End (35) 183-4 beat Woodley (6) 179 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Checkendon 10 7 2 0 1 313 34.7 Mortimer WE 11 5 1 4 1 218 21.8 Berkshire CS 11 5 2 2 2 186 20.6 Woodley 11 3 3 3 1 204 20.4 Sandhurst 11 4 2 4 1 197 19.7 Woodcote 10 3 1 4 2 151 18.8 Ibis Mapledurham 11 2 4 4 1 166 16.6 Goring 11 1 3 6 1 163 16.3 Farley Hill 10 3 2 5 0 150 15.0

Division 1

Hawley (7) 163 lost to West Reading 2nds (34) 164-9 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (35) 185-3 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (10) 184 by seven wickets; Shinfield (35) 166 beat Earley (5) 74 by 92 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (34) 207-6 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (8) 204-9 by four wickets; Woodley 2nds (3) 160 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (40) 259-1 by 99 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 12 9 2 0 1 374 34.0 Stratfield T/HW 12 6 3 2 1 320 29.0 Twyford & Rus 12 5 2 4 1 290 26.3 West Reading 2 11 6 2 2 1 245 24.5 Woodley 2 12 5 2 4 1 218 19.8 Crow & CW 2 12 4 2 5 1 192 17.4 Waltham St Law 12 4 3 4 1 183 16.6 Peppard SR 2 12 3 2 6 1 181 16.4 Earley 11 1 3 7 0 100 9.0 Hawley 12 1 1 10 0 75 6.2

Division 2

Knowl Hill (4) 104 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (34) 176-7 by 72 runs; Warfield (35), Wokingham 6ths (0), match conceded by Wokingham; Welford Park 2nds (9) 186-6 losing draw against Shinfield 2nds (28) 200-7; West Reading 3rds (35) 246 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (8) 160 by 86 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 2 10 8 1 1 0 313 31.3 West Reading 3 10 6 2 2 0 261 26.1 Warfield 11 4 2 4 1 221 22.1 Welford Park 2 10 3 5 2 0 189 18.9 Sulham & Ufton 3 10 3 2 4 1 165 18.3 Peppard SR 3 11 4 2 4 0 193 17.5 Knowl Hill 10 3 2 4 1 154 17.1 Wokingham 6 10 4 1 5 0 161 16.1 Purley 3 10 0 1 8 1 30 3.3

Division 3

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (9) 134-7 losing draw against Binfield 3rds (26) 213; Earley 2nds (6) 122 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 211 by 89 runs.