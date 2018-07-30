Dropped catches prove decisive

IAN Harris made his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS half century as the his side defeated local rivals WARGRAVE by 67 runs on Sunday.

Harris (51) and son Scott (37) led the way as the Unicorns totalled 205-9, and with young leg-spinning partners Sam Kimber (3-27) and Josh Perkins (2-24) bowling good spells, Wargrave were dismissed for 138.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS dropped 10 catches as they went down to a 44-run home defeat against SWYNCOMBE.

Rob Wilson made a belligerent 95 and Clive Dommick a patient unbeaten 78 as the away side made 227-1 from their 35 overs.

The Maharajas battled well in their reply with 14-year-old Daniel Watts making 57, father Andy an unbeaten 46 and Adam Lotery 41, but they ultimately fell short on 183-7.