Monday, 30 July 2018

Shafqat helps guide side to victory

GREYS GREEN ran out winners at HAMBLEDEN last Sunday in a match played out in hot conditions.

Electing to bat first may not have seemed a good idea for the home side when, facing Rooke and Jenkins at their best, Hambleden found themselves at 12-5 after just 10 overs.

Keene and Bradford fashioned a decent recovery but the vagaries of the wicket made for slow progress and, when Ahmed and Shafqat entered the attack with the score at 68-5, wickets soon tumbled in quick succession.

Eight overs later Hambleden were all out for 85, with Ahmed returning figures of 3-6, whilst Shafqat finished with 2-13.

Although chasing a low total, Hambleden were still in the game, even more so when Greys suffered a bad case of fratricide, with Ahmed — the younger brother — run out in the first over without facing a ball.

Good bowling and fielding restricted Greys to 58-4 with just 10 overs remaining but Rooke’s power-hitting brought Greys home, with three overs and six wickets to spare, leaving Shafqat, the mainstay of Greys Green’s innings on 49 not out.

HAMBLEDEN

I McDonough, c Ahmed, b Rooke

1

R Dickie, b Jenkins

5

A Richards, b Rooke

0

S Morton, b Jenkins

3

S Francis, c Skilleter, b Rooke

1

B Keene, st Rooke, b Shafqat

22

S Bradford, b Ahmed

28

N Arnold, c & b Ahmed

6

J Grant, c & b Ahmed

0

C Sanders, b Shafqat

4

P Richards, not out

1

Extras

14

TOTAL

85

Best bowling: B Ahmed 3-6, T Rooke 3-8, L Jenkins 2-6, M Shafqat 2-13.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, not out

49

B Ahmed, run out

0

M Murton, b Sanders

3

T Cross, c —, b Grant

1

N Dennis, c —, b Arnold

4

T Rooke, not out

22

Extras

10

TOTAL (4 wkts)

89

