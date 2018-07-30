Shafqat helps guide side to victory

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
GREYS GREEN ran out winners at HAMBLEDEN last Sunday in a match played out in hot conditions.
Electing to bat first may not have seemed a good idea for the home side when, facing Rooke and Jenkins at their best, Hambleden found themselves at 12-5 after just 10 overs.
Keene and Bradford fashioned a decent recovery but the vagaries of the wicket made for slow progress and, when Ahmed and Shafqat entered the attack with the score at 68-5, wickets soon tumbled in quick succession.
Eight overs later Hambleden were all out for 85, with Ahmed returning figures of 3-6, whilst Shafqat finished with 2-13.
Although chasing a low total, Hambleden were still in the game, even more so when Greys suffered a bad case of fratricide, with Ahmed — the younger brother — run out in the first over without facing a ball.
Good bowling and fielding restricted Greys to 58-4 with just 10 overs remaining but Rooke’s power-hitting brought Greys home, with three overs and six wickets to spare, leaving Shafqat, the mainstay of Greys Green’s innings on 49 not out.
HAMBLEDEN
|
I McDonough, c Ahmed, b Rooke
|
1
|
R Dickie, b Jenkins
|
5
|
A Richards, b Rooke
|
0
|
S Morton, b Jenkins
|
3
|
S Francis, c Skilleter, b Rooke
|
1
|
B Keene, st Rooke, b Shafqat
|
22
|
S Bradford, b Ahmed
|
28
|
N Arnold, c & b Ahmed
|
6
|
J Grant, c & b Ahmed
|
0
|
C Sanders, b Shafqat
|
4
|
P Richards, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
14
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
85
Best bowling: B Ahmed 3-6, T Rooke 3-8, L Jenkins 2-6, M Shafqat 2-13.
GREYS GREEN
|
M Shafqat, not out
|
49
|
B Ahmed, run out
|
0
|
M Murton, b Sanders
|
3
|
T Cross, c —, b Grant
|
1
|
N Dennis, c —, b Arnold
|
4
|
T Rooke, not out
|
22
|
Extras
|
10
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
89
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say