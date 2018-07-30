Shafqat helps guide side to victory

GREYS GREEN ran out winners at HAMBLEDEN last Sunday in a match played out in hot conditions.

Electing to bat first may not have seemed a good idea for the home side when, facing Rooke and Jenkins at their best, Hambleden found themselves at 12-5 after just 10 overs.

Keene and Bradford fashioned a decent recovery but the vagaries of the wicket made for slow progress and, when Ahmed and Shafqat entered the attack with the score at 68-5, wickets soon tumbled in quick succession.

Eight overs later Hambleden were all out for 85, with Ahmed returning figures of 3-6, whilst Shafqat finished with 2-13.

Although chasing a low total, Hambleden were still in the game, even more so when Greys suffered a bad case of fratricide, with Ahmed — the younger brother — run out in the first over without facing a ball.

Good bowling and fielding restricted Greys to 58-4 with just 10 overs remaining but Rooke’s power-hitting brought Greys home, with three overs and six wickets to spare, leaving Shafqat, the mainstay of Greys Green’s innings on 49 not out.

HAMBLEDEN

I McDonough, c Ahmed, b Rooke 1 R Dickie, b Jenkins 5 A Richards, b Rooke 0 S Morton, b Jenkins 3 S Francis, c Skilleter, b Rooke 1 B Keene, st Rooke, b Shafqat 22 S Bradford, b Ahmed 28 N Arnold, c & b Ahmed 6 J Grant, c & b Ahmed 0 C Sanders, b Shafqat 4 P Richards, not out 1 Extras 14 — TOTAL 85

Best bowling: B Ahmed 3-6, T Rooke 3-8, L Jenkins 2-6, M Shafqat 2-13.

GREYS GREEN