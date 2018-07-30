Hurley tailenders fail to hold on

HURLEY suffered defeat at home to annual visitors FIDDLERS on Sunday.

The tourists won the toss and opted to bat first. An opening partnership of 30 between John Hewitt and debutant Bill Green was ended in the seventh over when Ajmal Ali removed Green’s middle stump. Sam Warren joined Hewitt and the pair added 77 in a dozen overs.

The introduction of Dave Walton led to the downfall of Hewitt who sliced into the covers where Ben Howell, making his senior debut held on after a juggle. Another large partnership developed as Warren and Hamza Din grew in confidence. Three dropped catches didn’t help the Hurley cause.

The score had reached 200 by the time Din skied one off Steve Taylor who made sure of the catch himself. Warren reached his century before falling to Taylor, stumped by Mike Walton off what proved to be the last ball of the innings as Simon Jessup called his men in with 243-4 on the board.

The Hurley reply never got going as Pat Hinnell edged Mike Salmon to slip in the first over, where Nigel Haines took a low catch. It wasn’t until the fifth over that a run was registered on the scoreboard. Only two more were added before Yasir Gul fell to Ramone Mohindru.

The two youngsters Hassan Gul and Ben Howell staged a recovery with a 24 run partnership, ended when Howell was castled by Mohindru. Gul combined solid defence with some crisp drives before falling to a catch by Warren off Salmon.

Steve Taylor was bowled by a shooter from Mahindru, leaving Mike Walton to join Phil Ridgeway in a partnership of 40 for the sixth wicket. At the start of the last hour, with Ridgeway and Walton looking solid, Hurley still had hopes of holding out for a draw, but fatigue got the better of Walton who charged Haines and was left stranded as Hewitt removed the bails.

Only eight more runs were added for the loss of Ridgeway and Ali. At 79-8 with 17 overs remaining, the hosts were staring defeat in the face. Bert Simon joined Dave Walton and the tail enders frustrated the Fiddlers attack for another five overs before Walton was stumped off Rahul Mohindru.

Skipper Mo Basharat joined Simon with a dozen overs remaining. The last pair dug in with some solid defence, Basharat blocking 27 deliveries without scoring. Simon combined some flamboyant forward defensives with a couple of boundaries, reaching double figures. Just when hopes of a draw were being resurrected, Simon shouldered arms to a Mohindru delivery which nipped in to take the off stump, giving Fiddlers victory with less than five overs remaining.

FIDDLERS

J Hewitt, c Howell, b D Walton 71 B Green, b A Ali 2 S Warren, st M Walton, b Taylor 107 H Din, c & b S Taylor 39 C Thompson, not out 15 Extras 9 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 243

Best bowling: S Taylor 2-60.

HURLEY