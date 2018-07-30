Monday, 30 July 2018

Saturday

Henley v Oxford

Reading v Henley 2

Kidmore End v Maid & Bray

Wargrave v Wokingham 2

Henley 3 v Reading 2

Eversley 2 v Wargrave 2

Fleet 2 v Kidmore End 2

Wargrave 3 v Sonning 3

Windsor 3 v Kidmore End 3

Harpsden v Ley Hill

Peppard SR v Penn & TG

Hurley v Pinkneys Green

Emmbrook & B 2 v Hurley 2

Checkendon v Mortimer WE

Farley Hill v Goring

Woodcote v Berks CS

Earley v Peppard SR 2

Peppard SR 3 v Warfield

Sunday

Henley v Clapham Inn

Kidmore End v Tiddington

West Wycombe v Greys Green

Hurley v Crazies Hill

