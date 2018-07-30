Monday, 30 July 2018

Pitson’s half-century leaves BBC out of tune

SONNING COMMON chalked up another victory in their 30th anniversary year season with a comfortable 70-run victory in an 85-over game at BBC CAVERSHAM on Sunday.

In sweltering conditions the villagers batted first and found run scoring hard to come by early on. With veterans Mike Cann and Vinnie Sheehan departing early in the innings, Sonning Common found themselves 11-2 off the first 10 overs.

Howard Cook anchored the innings for the visitors and skipper Chris Pitson added a useful 35. But it was the Sonning Common youngsters who showed the way enabling the villages to reach 201. Louis Gallimore hit a quickfire 40 and Luke Pitson batted superbly to score his maiden unbeaten half century for the club. Markland Tidswell finished the innings with some lusty blows.

In reply BBC Caversham, despite useful contributions from Williams and Fitzgerald, never really threatened the Sonning Common total as the villagers’ bowlers took control. They captured wickets at regular intervals with the wily spin from Vinnie Sheehan accounting for two of the BBC’s top order batsmen.

However, it was the pace of Markland Tidswell that did most of the damage with a fiery spell of 3-34 as the home side slumped to 104-6. Mike Barker picked up two wickets as the home side slumped to 131 all out, their total only boosted by 37 extras.

SONNING COMMON

H Cook, st Townend, b Dillip

37

M Cann, c Ballard, b Verma

1

V Sheehan, lbw, b Williams

1

L Gallimore, c Ballard, b Dillip

40

C Pitson, b Fitzgerald

35

L Pitson, not out

50

M Tidswell, b Fitzgerald

19

M Barker, b Williams

1

D Mee, not out

0

Extras

17

TOTAL (7 wkts)

201

Best bowling: Williams 2-23.

BBC CAVERSHAM

T Castle, c L Pitson, b Tidswell

11

A Williams, c —, b Sheehan

26

T Massey, b Tidswell

0

R Salmon, c —, b Sheehan

0

T Fitzgerald, st Mee, b Barker

23

S Townend, b C Gallimore

15

S Verma, not out

18

D Dudakin, b Barker

0

H Ballard, lbw, b L Gallimore

1

J Champion, lbw, b Tidswell

0

Extras

37

TOTAL

131

Best bowling: M Tidswell 3-34, M Barker 2-5.

