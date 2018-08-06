Checkendon have tour of mixed fortunes

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
CHECKENDON’S annual tour began with a narrow defeat against a ROTTINGDEAN side featuring a number of Sussex League players in a game reduced to 20 overs a side.
Young number four Raaf Swinscoe shone for the home side with 48 not out including two sixes and six fours as they reached 169-4 in high scoring conditions.
John Acland-Hood led the chase for Checkendon with 92 and guest all-rounder John Smilla finished with 50 not out as the visitors fell only five runs short of victory.
ROTTINGDEAN
|
C Bettsworth, b Podolski
|
2
|
N Wright, b H Wickens
|
48
|
E Swinward, c Manning, b M Wickens
|
31
|
R Swinscoe, not out
|
48
|
G Harris, b Smith
|
6
|
J Lawes, not out
|
5
|
Extras
|
29
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
169
CHECKENDON
|
V Chib, b Shepherd
|
0
|
S Manning, c & b Coomber
|
4
|
J Acland-Hood, b Ledden
|
92
|
C Lawday, b Lawes
|
0
|
S Arrowsmith, st Lee, b Stonor
|
2
|
J Smith, not out
|
50
|
C Hawkins, not out
|
12
|
Extras
|
5
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
165
Despite being forced to field first in exceptionally hot weather, CHECKENDON completed thier short tour with victory at NEWICK.
The home team were restricted to 185-5 in their 35 overs, a fine effort by thE touring team, given the short boundaries and fast outfield. occasional bowler John Acland-Hood impressed with 2-6 in four overs.
Young wicket-keeper batsman Connor Bettsworth, guesting in this fixture for the second year running, then hit a fine half century which set up Checkendon’s successful pursuit in only 29.2 overs even though paceman Will Sawyer threatened with 4-21.
NEWICK
|
P Come, lbw,b Acland-Hood
|
82
|
C Patel, b Podolski
|
10
|
C Poulter, c Bettsworth, b Podolski
|
0
|
G Waylett, st Bettsworth, b M Wickens
|
17
|
G Read, st Bettsworth, b A-Hood
|
12
|
J Essex, not out
|
24
|
M Yarding, b H Wickens
|
13
|
W Sawyer, not out
|
22
|
Extras
|
5
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
185
Best bowling: J Acland-Hood 2-6.
CHECKENDON
|
S Manning, c Clarke, b Come
|
35
|
C Bettsworth, lbw, b Sawyer
|
57
|
V Chib, run out
|
26
|
S Arrowsmith, b Sawyer
|
0
|
A Podolski, c Come, b Read
|
4
|
J Acland-Hood, not out
|
31
|
C Hawkins, c & b Sawyer
|
9
|
H Wickens, b Sawyer
|
0
|
M Wickens, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
25
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
189
Best bowling: W Sawyer 4-21.
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say