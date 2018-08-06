Checkendon have tour of mixed fortunes

CHECKENDON’S annual tour began with a narrow defeat against a ROTTINGDEAN side featuring a number of Sussex League players in a game reduced to 20 overs a side.

Young number four Raaf Swinscoe shone for the home side with 48 not out including two sixes and six fours as they reached 169-4 in high scoring conditions.

John Acland-Hood led the chase for Checkendon with 92 and guest all-rounder John Smilla finished with 50 not out as the visitors fell only five runs short of victory.

ROTTINGDEAN

C Bettsworth, b Podolski 2 N Wright, b H Wickens 48 E Swinward, c Manning, b M Wickens 31 R Swinscoe, not out 48 G Harris, b Smith 6 J Lawes, not out 5 Extras 29 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 169

CHECKENDON

V Chib, b Shepherd 0 S Manning, c & b Coomber 4 J Acland-Hood, b Ledden 92 C Lawday, b Lawes 0 S Arrowsmith, st Lee, b Stonor 2 J Smith, not out 50 C Hawkins, not out 12 Extras 5 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 165

Despite being forced to field first in exceptionally hot weather, CHECKENDON completed thier short tour with victory at NEWICK.

The home team were restricted to 185-5 in their 35 overs, a fine effort by thE touring team, given the short boundaries and fast outfield. occasional bowler John Acland-Hood impressed with 2-6 in four overs.

Young wicket-keeper batsman Connor Bettsworth, guesting in this fixture for the second year running, then hit a fine half century which set up Checkendon’s successful pursuit in only 29.2 overs even though paceman Will Sawyer threatened with 4-21.

NEWICK

P Come, lbw,b Acland-Hood 82 C Patel, b Podolski 10 C Poulter, c Bettsworth, b Podolski 0 G Waylett, st Bettsworth, b M Wickens 17 G Read, st Bettsworth, b A-Hood 12 J Essex, not out 24 M Yarding, b H Wickens 13 W Sawyer, not out 22 Extras 5 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 185

Best bowling: J Acland-Hood 2-6.

CHECKENDON

S Manning, c Clarke, b Come 35 C Bettsworth, lbw, b Sawyer 57 V Chib, run out 26 S Arrowsmith, b Sawyer 0 A Podolski, c Come, b Read 4 J Acland-Hood, not out 31 C Hawkins, c & b Sawyer 9 H Wickens, b Sawyer 0 M Wickens, not out 2 Extras 25 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 189

Best bowling: W Sawyer 4-21.