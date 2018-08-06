Monday, 06 August 2018

Checkendon have tour of mixed fortunes

CHECKENDON’S annual tour began with a narrow defeat against a ROTTINGDEAN side featuring a number of Sussex League players in a game reduced to 20 overs a side.

Young number four Raaf Swinscoe shone for the home side with 48 not out including two sixes and six fours as they reached 169-4 in high scoring conditions.

John Acland-Hood led the chase for Checkendon with 92 and guest all-rounder John Smilla finished with 50 not out as the visitors fell only five runs short of victory.

ROTTINGDEAN

C Bettsworth, b Podolski

2

N Wright, b H Wickens

48

E Swinward, c Manning, b M Wickens

31

R Swinscoe, not out

48

G Harris, b Smith

6

J Lawes, not out

5

Extras

29

TOTAL (4 wkts)

169

CHECKENDON

V Chib, b Shepherd

0

S Manning, c & b Coomber

4

J Acland-Hood, b Ledden

92

C Lawday, b Lawes

0

S Arrowsmith, st Lee, b Stonor

2

J Smith, not out

50

C Hawkins, not out

12

Extras

5

TOTAL (5 wkts)

165

Despite being forced to field first in exceptionally hot weather, CHECKENDON completed thier short tour with victory at NEWICK.

The home team were restricted to 185-5 in their 35 overs, a fine effort by thE touring team, given the short boundaries and fast outfield. occasional bowler John Acland-Hood impressed with 2-6 in four overs.

Young wicket-keeper batsman Connor Bettsworth, guesting in this fixture for the second year running, then hit a fine half century which set up Checkendon’s successful pursuit in only 29.2 overs even though paceman Will Sawyer threatened with 4-21.

NEWICK

P Come, lbw,b Acland-Hood

82

C Patel, b Podolski

10

C Poulter, c Bettsworth, b Podolski

0

G Waylett, st Bettsworth, b M Wickens

17

G Read, st Bettsworth, b A-Hood

12

J Essex, not out

24

M Yarding, b H Wickens

13

W Sawyer, not out

22

Extras

5

TOTAL (6 wkts)

185

Best bowling: J Acland-Hood 2-6.

CHECKENDON

S Manning, c Clarke, b Come

35

C Bettsworth, lbw, b Sawyer

57

V Chib, run out

26

S Arrowsmith, b Sawyer

0

A Podolski, c Come, b Read

4

J Acland-Hood, not out

31

C Hawkins, c & b Sawyer

9

H Wickens, b Sawyer

0

M Wickens, not out

2

Extras

25

TOTAL (7 wkts)

189

Best bowling: W Sawyer 4-21.

