Monday, 06 August 2018

Test star at Goring CC

FORMER Australian test bowler Mervyn Hughes will be at Goring Cricket Club next weekend. The right arm fast bowler will be bringing his touring side, Merv’s Masters, to the Gardiner Recreation Ground for the friendly fixture on Saturday, August 11. Spectators are welcome at the match which gets under way at 1.30pm.

