Ashton piles on the runs

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MIDWEEK XI look set to finish third in the Reading League after a mixed two days against FRIENDS XI and PURLEY, the first game being won by 64 runs but the latter being lost by seven.

On Wednesday of last week, Fergus Nutt (86 not out) and Richard Ashton (69) put on 144 for the opening wicket as Peppard Stoke Row posted an impressive 169-1 in their 12 eight-ball overs.

In reply, Friends were always behind the rate and with wickets for Hamish Scott – who also bowled a maiden – Sam Kimber, Chris Humphreys and Alex Johnson – the visitors were curtailed at 106-5.

Thursday of last week proved a different story as Purley’s Tejpal Singh (80 not out) smashed the ball to all parts as the Potters racked up 151-3 in 12, Manik Nath’s 2-32 the pick of the Peppard Stoke Row attack.

After Will Wakelam fell first ball, Alex Johnson (41) and Ashton (73) put Peppard Stoke Row in control, only for the former to be caught and bowled by George Clarke and the latter to get dismissed at long on off Patrick Allen.

Josh Perkins (18 not out) tried his best to steal a win, but ultimately the visitors finished short on 144-5.