Maidlow’s best figures not enough

HEROIC efforts from STONOR’S Chris Maidlow (best ever figures of 6-50), Ian Cripps (71) and George Jewell (68) were in vain as they fell tantalisingly short of one of the highest totals posted at the South Oxfordshire ground against LONDON ARCHWAY LADDER last Sunday.

Touring side London Archway Ladder won the toss and on a hot day started hesitantly, losing a wicket early to the bounce of Ross Denton and accuracy of Powell.

Number three Jack Boane (72) arrived at the crease and set about Stonor’s bowlers, particularly Maidlow’s tweakers from the Pishill end, until Boane eventually mis-timed to long-off from a Maidlow change of angle.

The departure of Boane saw the first twist in the match. Following a first over to forget, Maidlow suddenly seemed unplayable, taking 6-29 in his remaining 6.5 overs. Lambert held down the Stonor end, taking the important wicket of Patel, having crafted himself a well-earned 78.

The target of 258 seemed large to the Stonor team, who were without injured wicket-keeper-batsman Williams. The second twist to the match saw Ian Cripps and George Jewell put on one of the highest Stonor opening partnerships (135) in recent times.

The departure of Jewell to Goodman saw Richard Woolfrey enter the fray, who had been called up between innings to replace the injured Williams.

Woolfrey went for a duck and in the final twist of the match the Stonor middle order crumbled under pressure whilst attempting the increasing run rate as eight wickets fell for 53 runs.

In the final overs Denton (27 not out) dispatched the Archway bowlers to all corners of the ground but the innings finished on 223, 35 runs short.