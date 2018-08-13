Birkett and Stevens in fine form

HOME side HARPSDEN ran out winners in their friendly clash with TWYFORD last Sunday in a match played out in hot conditions.

Having lost the toss Harpsden were put into bat first. This looked a good decision with the ball swinging from the off, accounting for the wicket of debutant Ross Ashcroft for 12. This brought Will Stevens to the crease who joined Adam Birkett. The pair set about rebuilding as they put the bad ball away as runs started to flow.

Birkett was particularly aggressive pouncing on anything short but went for one too many maximums and was bowled N Downes for 93. Stevens kept the scoreboard ticking over and reached his century off the last ball of the innings, ably supported by the Harpsden middle order. Harpsden eventually finished on 238 off their 35 overs.

In reply Twyford opener Schofield put the pressure back on Harpsden with some big maximums from the first ball of the innings eventually falling for 72 off just 38 balls.

Twyford looked well set at 110-1 off 11 overs until Adam Birkett (4-1-25-3) made the crucial breakthrough removing Schofield after being well stumped by Ashcroft.

Harpsden spinners were able to take wickets at regular intervals with 12-year-old legspinner Charlie Burtt taking the game away from the visitors with a bowling spell much beyond his years (4.2-0-18-2). Twyford were eventually bowled out for 195.

HARPSDEN

A Birkett, b Downes 93 R Ashcroft, c —, b Berry 12 W Stevens, not out 101 P Burtt, lbw, b Evans 14 B Griffiths, b Teal 6 M Stanley, not out 7 Extras 5 — TOTAL 238

TWYFORD