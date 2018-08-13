Greys suffer second defeat of campaign

A MATCH that seemed to be going the way of home side GREYS GREEN on Sunday suddenly turned around, with visitors NETTLEBED running out winners.

Ahmed and Pheiffer made life difficult for the Nettlebed top order with two wickets apiece and with Shah and Skilleter also striking early in their spells, Nettlebed were reduced to 82-7.

The arrival of Osman changed the momentum of the game with his hard-hitting innings of 62 and helped by three younger players, doubled the score before Nettlebed were dismissed for 162 in the final over before tea.

The Greys Green reply started disastrously with Butler and Osman doing the damage. From 8-3, Skilleter and Bhanu fashioned a decent response but, having made a half-century stand, Skilleter was surprisingly dismissed, with Bhanu following soon after. Unlike Nettlebed, Greys had no one to change the face of the game and their innings ended tamely, well short of their target and only their second defeat of the season.

NETTLEBED

A Warner, lbw, b Pheiffer 19 L Vockins, c Holroyd, b Ahmed 0 S Butler, b Ahmed 16 D Buxton, b Pheiffer 0 M McAllister, b Shah 16 T Edwards, b Skilleter 4 J McAllister, lbw, b Skilleter 10 A Osman, c Skilleter, b Cross 62 J Russell, b Shah 4 D McAllister, not out 7 T Vockins, b Skilleter 6 Extras 28 — TOTAL 162

Best bowling: M Skilleter 3-48, B Ahmed 2-26, P Shah 2-47.

GREYS GREEN

T Cross, b Osman 1 N Ahmed, c M McAllister, b Butler 0 S Bhanu, b Russell 19 N Holroyd, b Osman 4 M Skilleter, b Russell 32 P Hoggart, c —, b J McAllister 9 R Pheiffer, lbw, b Russell 1 W Fairhead, b Russell 5 P Dawkins, b D McAllister 4 P Shah, c L Vockins, b D McAllister 7 S Hunt, not out 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL 96

Best bowling: J Russell 4-23, A Osman 2-18.