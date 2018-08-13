Monday, 13 August 2018

Withers’s six-wicket haul proves decisive as villagers battle out derby encounter

CHECKENDON welcomed neighbours IPSDEN for the first time in many years last Sunday where the hosts put out an experimental side for a 35 overs a side match.

Visiting captain David Wood top scored as Ipsden posted a modest total of 116 with off spinner Uiru the most successful bowler for the home side.

Checkendon’s reply began brightly but soon faded in the face of an exceptional spell of medium pace bowling from Jason Withers who finished with figures of 6-11 as the home team were dismissed for just 72 run in 22.1 overs.

IPSDEN

D Wood, b Sharma

20

A Veitch, c Ani, b Williams

0

C Cox, b Williams

15

J Watts, b Viru

16

T Church, b Viru

13

D Houseman, b Viru

9

S Simmons, b Arrowsmith

8

J Withers, b Khare

15

A Symons, b Khare

4

J Fanstone, run out

2

M Hughesdon, not out

0

Extras

14

TOTAL

116

CHECKENDON

Ajay, b Hughesdon

10

Midha, b Fanstone

10

Ani, b Withers

9

Garg, b Hughesdon

0

Mohite, c Houseman, b Withers

12

Khare, c Houseman, b Withers

0

Sharma, c Symons, b Houseman

14

Arrowsmith, c Hughesdon, b Withers

0

Saxena, c Wood, b Withers

8

Williams, b Withers

1

Viru, not out

4

Extras

4

TOTAL

72

Best bowling: Withers 6-11.

