Withers’s six-wicket haul proves decisive as villagers battle out derby encounter

CHECKENDON welcomed neighbours IPSDEN for the first time in many years last Sunday where the hosts put out an experimental side for a 35 overs a side match.

Visiting captain David Wood top scored as Ipsden posted a modest total of 116 with off spinner Uiru the most successful bowler for the home side.

Checkendon’s reply began brightly but soon faded in the face of an exceptional spell of medium pace bowling from Jason Withers who finished with figures of 6-11 as the home team were dismissed for just 72 run in 22.1 overs.

IPSDEN

D Wood, b Sharma 20 A Veitch, c Ani, b Williams 0 C Cox, b Williams 15 J Watts, b Viru 16 T Church, b Viru 13 D Houseman, b Viru 9 S Simmons, b Arrowsmith 8 J Withers, b Khare 15 A Symons, b Khare 4 J Fanstone, run out 2 M Hughesdon, not out 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL 116

CHECKENDON

Ajay, b Hughesdon 10 Midha, b Fanstone 10 Ani, b Withers 9 Garg, b Hughesdon 0 Mohite, c Houseman, b Withers 12 Khare, c Houseman, b Withers 0 Sharma, c Symons, b Houseman 14 Arrowsmith, c Hughesdon, b Withers 0 Saxena, c Wood, b Withers 8 Williams, b Withers 1 Viru, not out 4 Extras 4 — TOTAL 72

Best bowling: Withers 6-11.