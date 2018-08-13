Lee’s knock helps side triumph

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS defeated CHELSEA NOMADS by five wickets in a sun-drenched encounter on Sunday.

Stand-in skipper George Lee rotated his bowlers effectively to help restrict the Nomads to 170-6 off 40 overs on a rapid outfield. Nathan May and Nicola Lee bowled well without luck as three catches were dropped behind the wicket.

Ashley Agar made a solid debut for Peppard Stoke Row after four years away from the game with a miserly eight-over two-wicket spell.

The Maharajas reply was helped by numerous extras and George Lee (52 not out) and Allan May (43) concentrated well to provide a backbone to the innings, the latter batting on after being hit on the head by a wayward return from a fielder.

Tom Southgate played some expansive strokes towards the end and finished unbeaten as the Maharajas reached their target in the 23rd over.