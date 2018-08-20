Monday, 20 August 2018

Furneaux and Taylor guide side to victory

DESPITE the persistent rain, HURLEY PAST and HURLEY PRESENT played out their friendly match at Shepherds Lane last Sunday.

A break in the clouds gave hope of some play and a 30 overs per side match was agreed on with the Presents batting first.

Shoaib Kayani and Mike Walton were reunited as an opening partnership but the reunion only lasted for four deliveries as Kayani chipped back a return catch to Ian Dawkins.

Josh Cole joined Walton in a stand of 67 for the second wicket before retiring on reaching 50. The two batsmen played cautiously against the Past’s opening attack of Dawkins and John Furneaux hoping to cash in against the change bowlers.

Ian Hopes bowled a tidy spell of four overs, conceding only 10 runs. When Cole retired he was replaced by his younger brother Liam who produced a career best unbeaten 23. Walton was undone by the introduction of Fred Furneaux, lbw.

Phil Ridgeway and Cole took the Present XI to a respectable 140 from their 30 overs.

Before lunch the unveiling of the Neil ‘Doc’ Halliday bench took place. The bench was purchased in memory of the former Hurley player who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The Past XI reply began with an opening partnership of Pat Hinnell and Fred Furneaux. The duo got off to a flying start, plundering 10 runs off Mo Basharat’s first over. The score had reached 30 in the sixth over when Dave Walton drew Furneaux down the wicket with a wider delivery, allowing Mike Walton to gain revenge on Furneaux with a stumping.

The Past XI continued to stay ahead of the run rate with Rob Eustace and Andy Dobson looking like they had never been away from the game.

Mike Cole picked up the wicket of Bert Simon with his off spin but this was the only other success for the Present XI as Mike Taylor and Michael Furneaux saw their team home with nearly six overs to spare.

HURLEY PRESENT

S Kayani, c & b Dawkins

0

M Walton, lbw, b Furneaux

24

J Cole, retired

50

L Cole, not out

23

P Ridgeway, not out

37

Extras

6

TOTAL (3 wkts)

140

HURLEY PAST

P Hinnell, retired

18

F Furneaux, st M Walton, b D Walton

8

R Eustace, retired

43

R Simon, b Cole

0

A Dobson, retired

31

M Taylor, not out

12

M Furneaux, not out

11

Extras

18

TOTAL (4 wkts)

141

