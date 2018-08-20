Touring Australian side thwarted by English weather

GORING hosted an Australia touring side on Saturday who were coached by former Australian test bowler, Mervyn Hughes.

The touring MERV HUGHES XI, having won the toss, batted first and found scoring difficult in the tough conditions. It was looking like a very low score until Young and McGrath put on a decent seventh wicket partnership with McGrath making his way to his 50 just before the tourists were bowled out for 152.

The wickets were shared with Chris and Toby Winterbottom, Peter Slade and Josh Monk all picking up two each.

In reply Goring made steady progress towards the target and were 71-1 off 22 overs when the rain came.

The wet weather never abated as the match was bought to a premature end. Opener Chris Winterbottom hit 45 not out while Nikhil Kulkarni finished on two not out. Opener Ollie Carrier was out for 19.